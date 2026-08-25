Prime Minister commends close cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao inspection agencies

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng spoke highly of the close and regular cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao agencies responsible for inspection, auditing and anti-corruption while hosting Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

PM Hưng affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches the highest importance and priority to consolidating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

He expressed his appreciation for the positive results in Việt Nam-Lao relations in recent years, particularly the close coordination between the two governments, which has helped accelerate the implementation of bilateral cooperation projects. Political ties have continued to be strengthened, with political trust becoming increasingly profound, while defence and security, economic, trade, investment, education and training, culture and people-to-people exchanges have received due attention and been promoted.

The two sides have maintained regular high-level visits and contacts as well as cooperation mechanisms, creating an important foundation for effectively implementing agreements reached by their senior leaders.

As the two countries pursue new development goals, PM Hưng stressed the need to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of national governance, build a clean and strong state apparatus that operates effectively and efficiently, strengthen discipline and order, and step up the fight against corruption, waste and other negative phenomena.

He noted that these areas are also of importance to building a law-governed state and promoting sustainable socio-economic development in each country.

The PM called on inspection, auditing and anti-corruption agencies of the two sides to effectively implement existing cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding; enhance exchanges of experience in inspection and auditing, citizen reception, handling complaints and denunciations, and the prevention and control of corruption, waste and negative phenomena; and pay greater attention to personnel training, professional exchanges and sharing experience in institutional improvement and enhancing the effectiveness of inspection and supervision.

He urged relevant agencies of the two countries to proactively review and update areas of cooperation in line with practical requirements; strengthen coordination in detecting and handling cases involving cross-border elements, particularly in areas vulnerable to corruption and other negative phenomena; and step up the application of information technology and digital transformation in inspection and auditing to improve transparency and the effectiveness of state management.

PM Hưng also asked the LPRP Central Committee's Inspection Commission and the Lao State Inspection Authority to continue working closely with their Vietnamese counterparts in implementing cooperation tasks agreed upon by the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, thereby making practical contributions to consolidating the special Việt Nam-Lao relationship.

For his part, Vanhxay, who is Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, expressed his hope that the governments of the two countries, particularly the Vietnamese Government and PM Hưng, would continue to provide attention and favourable conditions for inspection and auditing agencies of the two countries to strengthen cooperation and effectively implement signed agreements. — VNA/VNS