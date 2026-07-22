Việt Nam highlights innovation and infrastructure as pillars of ASEAN–China ties

MANILA — Việt Nam has put forward three key priorities to strengthen relations between ASEAN and China, as foreign ministers from the regional bloc and Beijing gathered in the Philippine capital city Manila for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

Politburo member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung attended the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China on Wednesday within the framework of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM–59) in Manila. The meeting was co-chaired by Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, whose country serves as the coordinator for ASEAN–China relations, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The ministers noted that the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop rapidly and deliver tangible benefits to people on both sides. They welcomed initial progress in implementing the Action Plan for the ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–30 period and agreed to organise a series of activities in 2026 to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Addressing the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed that ASEAN remains a priority in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and reiterated Beijing’s support for ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.

He described ASEAN–China cooperation as an important driver of peace, stability and development in the region and beyond. China, he said, remains committed to supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and enhancing coordination to advance regional integration, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

According to Wang, future cooperation will focus on maintaining peace and stability, safeguarding economic and energy security, promoting technological innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), advancing green growth, and fostering people-centred development.

ASEAN member states welcomed China’s continued support for ASEAN centrality and its active participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms. Both sides agreed to step up cooperation in addressing non-traditional security challenges, including transnational crime, cybercrime, online fraud, terrorism and drug trafficking.

On the economic front, ministers reaffirmed that the upgraded ASEAN–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remain key pillars of regional economic integration. They encouraged member states to complete domestic procedures to bring the ACFTA 3.0 upgrade protocol into force as soon as possible.

The meeting also called for closer cooperation in digital and green transformation, AI, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Ministers welcomed the adoption of the ASEAN–China Action Plan on Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem for 2026-30, the establishment of the ASEAN-China AI Industry Innovation Centre, and efforts towards creating an ASEAN-China Digital Academy. The participants also took note of a proposal to designate 2027 as the “ASEAN-China Year of AI Cooperation”.

ASEAN countries praised China’s support for the ASEAN Power Grid, energy transition initiatives and the development of clean energy. The meeting additionally adopted a joint statement on the regional impact of the Middle East situation and strengthening regional energy cooperation.

In the socio-cultural sphere, ASEAN and China agreed to expand people-to-people exchanges through youth programmes, scholarships for young leaders, scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives. Cooperation in healthcare, education, environmental protection, rural development, poverty reduction and disaster management will also be enhanced.

The bloc welcomed proposals to establish a network of ASEAN-China public administration academies and research institutes to facilitate dialogue, knowledge-sharing and capacity building.

Speaking at the gathering, Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung described ASEAN–China ties as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic and comprehensive partnerships. He stressed the need for effective implementation of the ASEAN–China Action Plan for 2026–30 to further enhance the quality and strategic value of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese minister proposed three priorities to deepen cooperation between the two sides: promoting high-quality economic integration and stronger infrastructure connectivity; harnessing innovation and AI as new engines of growth; and strengthening strategic trust and coordination in tackling non-traditional security challenges.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, Minister Trung underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight.

He welcomed progress in negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and called on all parties to conclude an effective and substantive code in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS