Japan backs Việt Nam’s presidency of NPT Review Conference

TOKYO — Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu has reaffirmed his country’s strong support for Việt Nam in its role as President of the eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), scheduled to open in New York in the coming days.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on April 24, he announced that Japan will dispatch State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu to attend the conference and deliver a statement during the general debate, conveying Japan’s message on the importance of upholding the NPT.

The Japanese Government regards leading international efforts towards a nuclear weapon-free world as a core mission, rooted in its historical experience as the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during wartime. According to the minister, this commitment also carries significant implications for improving the regional security environment.

At the upcoming conference, Japan’s delegation will provide maximum support to Việt Nam, contributing to the smooth conduct and substantive outcomes of the event, he said.

Japan also plans to intensify coordination within multilateral frameworks it leads, with the aim of sustaining and strengthening the NPT regime, while continuing to raise international awareness of the devastating humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons use.

Motegi noted that as differences in positions between nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states persist, Japan will actively engage in efforts to gradually narrow these gaps. — VNA/VNS