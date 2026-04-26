Việt Nam’s integrated approach to mine action, sustainable development introduced at Geneva meeting

GENEVA — The Korea-Việt Nam Peace Village Project (KVPVP) on April 24 presented Việt Nam’s experience in integrating post-war mine action with sustainable development at the 29th International Meeting of Mine Action National Directors and United Nations Advisers (NDM-UN29) in Geneva, Switzerland, underscoring how addressing war legacies can contribute directly to achieving development goals.

About 17 per cent of Việt Nam’s land area remains contaminated by unexploded ordnance (UXO), posing risks to communities and limiting access to land resources. In response, the Government has adopted a long-term strategy through the National Mine Action Programme (Programme 504), coordinated by the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), and incorporated mine action into national and local development plans.

At a side event co-organised by VNMAC, the UN Development Programme, and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining, international experts discussed ways to integrate mine action into broader development planning in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Evidence presented at the event demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach. A 2025 evaluation by GICHD of activities under the KVPVP, funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), showed that combining mine clearance, risk education, victim assistance, and rural development has delivered tangible benefits across multiple sectors, including poverty reduction, livelihoods, education, healthcare, and climate resilience.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to addressing the consequences of UXOs and promoting inclusive and sustainable development. He emphasised that safe land is fundamental to enabling livelihoods, infrastructure development, education, and healthcare, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Discussions at the conference also highlighted the importance of inclusivity. Ensuring the participation of women, persons with disabilities, and UXO victims enhances both effectiveness and sustainability of mine action efforts, and ensures that development outcomes better reflect community needs.

Delegates described Việt Nam’s experience as a practical model for integrating mine action into broader development systems, built on strong governance, data-driven prioritisation, and coordination among government agencies, local communities, and international partners.

The event provided a platform for national mine action authorities, UN agencies, donors, international organisations, and research institutions to exchange knowledge and best practices.

On the occasion, UNDP reaffirmed its commitment to continue cooperation with the Vietnamese Government, particularly VNMAC, and international partners to further strengthen the integration of mine action with sustainable development, ensuring that affected communities can live, work, and build their future in safety. — VNA/VNS