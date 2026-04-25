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Home Politics & Law

Visit to Trường Sa, DK1 connects overseas Vietnamese to Fatherland's sea and islands

April 25, 2026 - 18:27
A recent visit to the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago and DK1 offshore platforms has helped deepen connections between overseas Vietnamese and the country’s sea and islands, reinforcing national solidarity and awareness of maritime sovereignty.

 

The working delegation at the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A recent visit to the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago and DK1 offshore platforms has helped deepen connections between overseas Vietnamese and the country’s sea and islands, reinforcing national solidarity and awareness of maritime sovereignty.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, from April 17 - 23, Fisheries Surveillance Ship KN-490 departing from Cam Ranh International Port carried a working delegation, including 48 overseas Vietnamese from 22 countries and territories, along with representatives of domestic agencies, businesses, artists and journalists to Trường Sa and DK1 offshore platforms.

During the trip, delegates took part in a range of meaningful activities such as visiting and presenting gifts to officers, soldiers and residents on the islands and platform, attending flag-raising ceremonies, memorial services for fallen soldiers, and cultural exchanges with naval forces. The delegation visited seven islands and one platform, including Song Tử Tây, Sơn Ca, Nam Yết, Sinh Tồn, Trường Sa, and DK1/19 Quế Đường.

A highlight of the journey was the inauguration of a roofed vegetable garden on Trường Sa island, funded by the Hoàng Sa–Trường Sa Club and the Vietnamese community in Poland. The initiative reflects practical and sustained support from overseas Vietnamese for island communities.

Contributions from overseas Vietnamese during the trip exceeded 1.2 billion VNĐ, including cash, equipment and essential goods, helping to improve living conditions for military personnel and residents. An additional 250 million VNĐ (US$9,500) was pledged to support the “Greening Trường Sa” programme.

Through firsthand experiences, participants gained deeper insights into the daily life, hardships and resilience of forces stationed on remote islands, as well as Việt Nam’s policies and efforts in safeguarding maritime sovereignty.

The visit also featured cultural and community-building activities onboard, strengthening bonds between delegates and soldiers, while discussions among overseas Vietnamese representatives focused on community organisation, youth engagement, preservation of the Vietnamese language, and innovation networks.

Officials emphasised that the annual programme, held since 2012, plays an important role in affirming national sovereignty, mobilising resources for maritime development, and reinforcing the unity between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland. — VNS

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