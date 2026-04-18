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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam deposits instrument of ratification for UN Convention against Cybercrime

April 18, 2026 - 16:17
The formal deposition makes Việt Nam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

 

The signing ceremony and high-level conference on the UN Convention against Cybercrime take place in Hà Nội on October 25–26, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, deposited Việt Nam's instrument of ratification for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) with the UN Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

The formal deposition followed the ratification decision signed by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Friday. This landmark move makes Việt Nam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

At the ceremony, OLA representatives received the instrument of ratification in the presence of the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in New York.

Addressing the event, Việt emphasised that hosting the convention signing ceremony in Hà Nội and being among the first three countries to ratify the treaty reflects Việt Nam’s wish and efforts to proactively and substantively contribute to the convention’s early entry into force, helping to strengthen international dialogue and cooperation in cybercrime combat while enhancing global cybersecurity.

The ambassador expressed his hope for swift ratification by other nations to translate commitments into action, utilising this legal framework to address cyber challenges, maintain stability, promote sustainable development, and ensure rights, interests and shared prosperity for all.

In October 2025, Vietnam successfully hosted the signing ceremony and high-level conference in Hà Nội under the theme "Countering Cybercrime – Sharing Responsibility – Securing Our Future". The event, organised in collaboration with the UN, drew leaders and high-ranking representatives from over 110 countries and international organisations. It set a new milestone in international cybersecurity cooperation and affirmed Việt Nam’s growing international stature and prestige.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime is the first global legally binding instrument adopted by the UN to create a unified framework for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of cyber-related offences. It includes provisions on criminalising cyberattacks, protecting critical information infrastructure, mechanisms for sharing electronic data and evidence, extradition, mutual legal assistance, and technical cooperation. Furthermore, it stresses the vital balance between cybersecurity and the protection of human rights, privacy, and national sovereignty. — VNA/VNS

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