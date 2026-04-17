Mandatory pre-arrival declaration rolled out for entrants into Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Foreign passengers and overseas Vietnamese entering Việt Nam via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport have been required to submit personal and travel information prior to entries, under a new regulation aimed at speeding up immigration procedures and easing congestion.

The HCM City’s Immigration Department said the rule took effect on April 15, 2026 as part of the efforts to modernise border management and improve passenger experience, especially at the overcrowded southern air hub.

The measure has reportedly not been implemented in other airports in the country, including the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, and it is not clear when the remaining would follow suit.

Under the new system, travellers subject to the requirement must complete an online declaration before arrival. The information required includes identification details, passport photo, trip and accomodation details. Once submitted, they will receive a QR code, which must be presented to immigration officers at the airport for entry clearance.

The requirement applies to foreign nationals entering Việt Nam and overseas Vietnamese using visas. It does not apply to Vietnamese citizens travelling on Vietnamese passports or passengers in transit who do not pass through immigration.

Authorities cautioned that failure to complete the declaration in advance may result in longer processing times at immigration counters. Travellers are also urged to ensure that all submitted information is accurate and complete.

Passengers can complete the declaration via the official portal at the pre-arrival declaration system or by scanning QR codes provided through official channels.

Airlines, travel companies and relevant agencies have been asked to inform passengers of the new requirement ahead of flights, while travellers are encouraged to comply and cooperate with border authorities to ensure smooth implementation. — VNS