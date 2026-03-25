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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Chile exchange congratulatory messages on 55 years of diplomatic relations

March 25, 2026 - 21:07
State President Lương Cường has exchanged messages of congratulations with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971 – 2026).

 

The national flags of Việt Nam and Chile. File photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has exchanged messages of congratulations with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971 – 2026).

Also on Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Chilean counterpart Francisco Perez Mackenna. — VNA/VNS

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