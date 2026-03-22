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Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính leaves for official visit to Russia

March 22, 2026 - 15:15
The main focus of the visit is to deepen bilateral relations, especially in politics, and expand economic-trade cooperation, with a strong emphasis on investment, energy, and oil and gas.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính departs from Hà Nội for an official visit to Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, departed from Hà Nội on Sunday noon for an official visit to Russia from Sunday to Wednesday, at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Deputy Prime Ministers Trần Hồng Hà and Bùi Thanh Sơn, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi; among others.

Built on a solid foundation of traditional friendship, mutual understanding and support, this official visit – the first high-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Russia this year is of great significance. It aims to strengthen bilateral ties while promoting international cooperation opportunities to serve Việt Nam’s development in the coming period.

Taking place shortly after Việt Nam successfully held the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, the visit reflects the determination of the Vietnamese Party, army, and people to boost economic development while fostering support and assistance from international partners, including Russia.

The main focus of the visit is to deepen bilateral relations, especially in politics, and expand economic-trade cooperation, with a strong emphasis on investment, energy, and oil and gas.

Against the backdrop of global energy security challenges arising from conflicts in the Middle East, PM Chính’s visit is expected to elevate bilateral cooperation across all sectors, laying a foundation for strategic collaboration in key areas and creating breakthroughs in a new era of development. The two countries are expected to sign several important agreements, including the one on enhanced cooperation in the energy sector, particularly nuclear power and oil and gas.

This visit underscores the importance both countries attach to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of their people and for regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development. — VNA/VNS

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