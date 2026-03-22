Engineering Corps must continue pioneering legacy: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Engineering Corps must continue its pioneering legacy in defence works, unexploded ordnance clearance and emergency relief, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He was speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Engineering Corps on Sunday, at which he also presented them with the Hồ Chí Minh Order, recognising their long-standing history and exceptional contributions to the revolutionary cause.

The Vietnamese engineering troops today were built on the foundation of the Department of Public Works and Transport, which was established by President Hồ Chí Minh on March 25, 1946.

Since that historic milestone, under the leadership, education and training of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, the direct management of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, and with the support and protection of the people, generations of engineer troops have overcome immense challenges and achieved outstanding feats.

Throughout Việt Nam’s two resistance wars, engineer troops have demonstrated initiative, courage, resilience, ingenuity and creativity as they opened roads, built bridges and constructed fortifications to ensure the advance and victory of Vietnamese forces.

These outstanding contributions were recognised with the 'Paving the Way to Victory' flag awarded by President Hồ Chí Minh after the 1952 Northwest Campaign, which has since become a proud legacy of the Engineering Corps.

Over 80 years of combat and growth, the corps has been awarded multiple prestigious honours, including the Gold Star Order, the First-Class Independence Order, and twice conferred the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, and the Hồ Chí Minh Order.

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said the Engineering Corps’ history is marked by iron will, strong political resolve, strict discipline and an unyielding fighting spirit.

In wartime, the engineering troops enabled offensives and ensured victory. In peacetime, they contribute to development, safeguard people’s lives and help maintain a stable environment for national construction and defence.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, he commended and congratulated the corps on its outstanding achievements, noting that the Hồ Chí Minh Order is a well-deserved recognition of a heroic, dedicated, disciplined and innovative force.

Adapting to new context

The Party chief stressed that the rapidly evolving and complex global environment poses new and demanding requirements for military building, national defence and safeguarding the homeland.

He called on the Engineering Corps to remain absolutely loyal, disciplined and combat-ready, maintain strong political resolve, enhance strategic awareness, and avoid passivity in any situation.

In addition to adhering to the Party’s military and defence policies and the armed forces discipline, the troops must be increasingly streamlined, strong and modern, with well-trained personnel capable of mastering advanced equipment and adapting swiftly to new forms of warfare.

Party leader Lâm also noted that the Corps should enhance its capacity in building modern and high-quality defensive structures, providing engineering support in combat scenarios. They are also required to expand mine clearance efforts, with the goal of fundamentally completing post-war ordnance remediation by 2045 or earlier.

In disaster response, engineering troops must remain the first to arrive, the most persistent on the ground and the most courageous in action, he said, noting that they are not only a military force but also “a force of the people and for the people, trusted and relied upon in times of hardship.”

The Engineering Corps must strive for breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside expanding international cooperation in training, research and technology transfer.

General Secretary Lâm also called for continued efforts to improve the material and spiritual well-being of troops, especially those stationed in remote, border and island areas, as well as abroad, while strengthening public outreach and gratitude policies.

The Engineering Corps must always embody courage, responsibility, compassion, discipline, precision, dedication and a pioneering spirit, he stressed. — VNS