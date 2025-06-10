Vietnamese PM’s Sweden visit marks milestone in bilateral relations: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s upcoming official visit to Sweden marks a milestone in the long-standing and close relationship between the two countries, Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi told the press.

Viewing the visit as both an occasion to celebrate the historic friendship and a stepping stone to promote future cooperation, Sweden wants to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in key areas such as sustainable development, innovation and digital transformation, which are areas that Sweden has strengths and Việt Nam is also developing strongly with great determination, Ndisi said.

This trip is also expected to open up opportunities to expand educational and cultural exchanges, and to cooperate more closely on global challenges such as climate change and inclusive development, he affirmed.

According to the diplomat, in 1969, Sweden was the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam at a time full of hardships. Over the past 56 years, the bilateral relations have transformed from development assistance to a broader relationship based on trade cooperation and innovation for common goals.

When Vietnam opened its door and integrated into the global economy, the bilateral partnership has also grown since then. Today, this is reflected in growing trade and investment cooperation, vibrant academic exchanges and technological cooperation, Ndisi said, citing the fact that more than 70 Swedish companies such as ABB, AstraZeneca, Ericsson, Electrolux, H&M, IKEA, TetraPak, and Hitachi Energy are effectively operating in Vietnam in the energy, telecommunications, healthcare and infrastructure sectors.

The ambassador also stressed that both Vietnam and Sweden have great potential to expand collaboration in key strategic areas.

As the world is facing many challenges, both countries believe in open and rules-based trade. By continuing to promote cooperation in this field, they can contribute to building a stronger, greener and more stable global economy, he assessed.

Green energy is also a highly promising sector. Sweden is well-positioned to support Vietnam in its transition to a low-carbon economy through investment, technology transfer, and policy dialogue, especially in renewable energy, grid modernisation, and clean technology.

Sweden’s development finance institutions, such as the Swedish Export Credit Corporation and the Swedish Export Credit Agency, are considering assistance for sustainable infrastructure projects.

As one of the few countries with a AAA credit rating, Sweden is capable of providing strong support for Việt Nam’s ambitious infrastructure development plans. Enhancing collaboration with Swedish financial institutions could significantly reduce financing costs for Việt Nam, the diplomat suggested.

Education and skills development are also vital, he stated, adding that Sweden is committed to supporting Việt Nam through academic exchanges, research collaboration, and training programmes that prepare the younger generations for participation in the knowledge economy.

By aligning its cooperation with Việt Nam’s national strategies such as the Strategy for Science and Technology Development and Innovation and Resolution 68 on the development of the private sector, Sweden aims to contribute to creating a resilient, inclusive and prosperous Việt Nam, Ndisi said.

Regarding Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, the ambassador assessed that Vietnam has become an important player in regional and global affairs, and been respected for its proactive foreign policy and multilateral commitments. Việt Nam’s active role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its engagement with the United Nations and its major trade agreements demonstrate its growing influence and commitments to global cooperation.

In a changing world, diplomacy is more important than ever. This highlights the need for countries like Việt Nam, Sweden and other nations to ensure that their legal frameworks and diplomatic approaches are flexible and capable of responding to an increasingly complicated and rapidly changing international environment.

Việt Nam’s contributions to climate change and economic integration demonstrate its sense of responsibility for inclusive, sustainable development and a rules-based international order.

As Vietnam expands its international role, Sweden is committed to strengthening cooperation, knowledge sharing and innovation, and supporting the country to become a driving force for positive change.

By working together, the two countries can build a lasting, future-oriented partnership based on shared values and a vision for sustainable, inclusive development, the ambassador added. VNS