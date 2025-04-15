PM hosts welcome ceremony for Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired an official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday afternoon for Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and his spouse who are on an official visit to Việt Nam where he will also attend the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit from April 14-17.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by a senior Ethiopian leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976, and also the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries in seven years.

After the welcome ceremony, the PMs visited a photo exhibition on the two countries, their people and good relations between Việt Nam and Ethiopia, which was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency. The two leaders then held talks.

During the visit, along with the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali is scheduled to meet with the top leaders of the Party, State, and National Assembly of Việt Nam; and participate in activities within the framework of the P4G Summit.

The Ethiopian PM’s visit to Việt Nam takes place in the context that the two countries are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. After half a century, the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Ethiopia has developed well. The Communist Party of Việt Nam has a good relationship with the ruling Prosperity Party of Ethiopia. Ethiopia has recognised Việt Nam's market economy since 2014. The two sides regularly support each other at multilateral forums and international organisations.

However, economic, trade, and investment relations between Việt Nam and Ethiopia are still modest, not commensurate with their potential and political and diplomatic relations. Two-way trade turnover in the past four years has remained at US$10-15 million annually. Ethiopia has only one investment project in Việt Nam with a total investment capital of $10,000.

Meanwhile, MK Group JSC is the only Vietnamese enterprise with a joint venture investment project in the field of smart card production in Ethiopia with a capital contribution of 60 per cent and is promoting cooperation in the field of cyber security and information security.

The Ethiopian PM’s visit clearly demonstrates the strategic vision and desire of the two countries to elevate and deepen bilateral relations in the new development stage. In particular, the two sides will comprehensively review the areas of cooperation, at the same time, exchange directions and shape a more substantive and effective cooperation framework in the coming time, especially in the fields of trade, investment, aviation, science and technology, agriculture and cyber security; thus contributing to enhancing the presence and image of Việt Nam in the African region, including Ethiopia.

In addition, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali’s participation in the P4G Summit shows Ethiopia’s appreciation for Việt Nam's increasingly prominent role in the international arena, as well as its desire to work with Việt Nam to promote global initiatives on climate change response, green growth, innovation and sustainable development, vividly demonstrating Việt Nam's spirit of proactive, responsible cooperation and joint development for the common interests of the international community. — VNA/VNS