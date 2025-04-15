Vietnamese State President hails cooperation progress during talks with Chinese top leader

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường held talks in Hà Nội on Tuesday with Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam.

Cường noted the special significance of the visit by Xi and the Chinese high-ranking delegation, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950-2025) and the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange.

He stressed that regular high-level exchanges and meetings between the top leaders of the two Parties and States not only enhance political trust and traditional friendship, but also provide strategic guidance for the future of bilateral cooperation.

As a “good neighbour, good friend, good comrade, and good partner” of China, Việt Nam congratulates China on its remarkable and comprehensive achievements in recent years, he said, believing that under the CPC’s leadership with Xi at its core, China will successfully realise its second centenary goals and building a modern, strong, prosperous, civilised and beautiful socialist country.

Xi, in response, extended congratulations to Việt Nam on the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), as well as the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

He expressed his optimism that under the CPV’s steadfast leadership, Việt Nam will successfully fulfil its development goals and tasks, and make thorough preparations for the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

Both leaders hailed the traditional friendship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zhedong and nurtured by generations of leaders as an invaluable asset that needs to be inherited, preserved, and continuously upheld by future generations.

The Vietnamese Party and State consistently consider the consolidation and development of friendly and cooperative relations with China as an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, Cường affirmed.

Pointing out that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, which is also the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange, Xi said that the framework of the bilateral relations from traditional friendship and brotherhood has become a joint effort to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, creating a model of friendship, mutual assistance and solidarity.

Highly appreciating the rich results and important common perceptions reached at the talks and meetings between Xi and the key leaders of Việt Nam, Cường made a number of proposals and major directions for cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

First, the two sides should maintain regular high-level exchanges to enhance trust, share experiences in governance and national development, and effectively promote cooperation mechanisms on the channels of the Party, Government, National Assembly/National People's Congress, Fatherland Front/People's Political Consultative Conference of the two countries.

Second, Việt Nam and China need to enhance practical cooperation in all fields, with a focus on making science and technology cooperation a new pillar, new driving force, and new highlight for bilateral cooperation.

Third, the two sides should effectively deploy the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange 2025 and enhance people-to-people exchanges to consolidate the social foundation for the bilateral relations.

Fourth, Việt Nam and China need to enhance exchanges and coordination at international and regional forums of which both sides are members, and to support each other in enhancing their roles and positions in the international arena.

Fifth, the two countries must control and satisfactorily resolve differences at sea on the basis of compliance with high-level common perceptions, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and in the region.

Xi highly appreciated the positive opinions and important proposals put forth by Cường, affirming that the Chinese Party and State want and are ready to maintain high-level strategic exchanges with Việt Nam to promote the leading role in the bilateral relations; continue to deepen cooperation between the Party, Government, military and law enforcement channels; and effectively implement the cooperation plan connecting the "Belt and Road" initiative with the "Two Corridors, One Belt" framework.

China is willing to work with Việt Nam to promote cooperation in transport infrastructure, especially the three railway lines connecting the two countries, cross-border economic cooperation zones, smart border gates, and expand the import of high-quality goods from Việt Nam, he said.

The two sides will promote cooperation in emerging areas such as green development, 5G, artificial intelligence; implement rich and diverse cultural exchanges to connect their people, focusing on the young generations of the two countries as the youth of the two countries are considered the foundation and future of China-Việt Nam relations; enhance local exchange activities and cooperation in the fields of education, culture, and tourism; strengthen cooperation in multilateral mechanisms such as APEC, ASEAN, and Lancang–Mekong, Xi said.

At the same time, the Chinese leader also proposed the two sides to effectively implement the high-level common understandings, properly control disagreements and expand cooperation at sea.

After the talks, State President Lường Cường hosted a solemn reception for Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and the high-ranking Chinese delegation. — VNA/VNS