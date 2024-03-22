Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials discuss measures to step up cooperative ties

BEIJING — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung on Friday met with high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his working trip to China.

The Chinese officials included Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office; and Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Trung briefed the Chinese officials on his working visit to China and his annual meeting with the Chairman of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department, which, he said, aimed to realise common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, exchange views on advising their respective Party Central Committees to foster exchanges and cooperation through the Party channel and promote the bilateral ties in different fields.

He talked about of the general outcomes achieved after three years of implementing the resolution adopted by the 13th National Congress of the CPV and working orientations for the coming time.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people highly value and appreciate the positive development in the relations between the two Parties and countries since General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s visit to China and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Việt Nam, he said.

The official proposed both sides strive to effectively realise the high-level common perceptions, strengthen political trust, consolidate an environment of peace and stability, and improve the effectiveness of collaboration across various sectors.

The two sides should continue increasing high-level meetings and exchanges, especially among the top leaders; and step up exchanges between agencies of their Party Central Committees and local Party committees, while also boosting coordination in economy, trade, transport connectivity and coordinating efforts to reinforce a solid social foundation for the bilateral ties, he said.

The Chinese officials expressed their joy at the significant, substantive and comprehensive progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries, particularly following the historic visits of the two Party leaders in 2022 and 2023, and the agreement to build the Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future.

They believed that Việt Nam will successfully fulfill goals and tasks outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Chinese Party, State and people consider developing the relations with Việt Nam as a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy, they said.

Cai affirmed that China supports Việt Nam in playing a bigger role in the region and on the international stage, raising the voice of developing countries in addressing international issues.

For his part, Wang proposed coordinated efforts to strongly promote exchanges and cooperation at all levels and sectors in an increasingly effective, balanced and sustainable manner to better meet the interests of both countries’ people.

Efforts should be made to maintain peace and stability, and control and well settle differences at sea in line with high-level common perceptions, he said.

While in Beijing, Trung also engaged in discussions with Xie Chun Tao, member of the CPC’s Central Committee and Standing Vice President of the CPC’s Central Party School; and held talks with experts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the China Foreign Affairs University; and visited Xiong'an new area in Hebei Province. — VNS