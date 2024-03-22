Armed forces rehearse ahead of Điện Biên Phủ Victory anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Armed forces taking part in the parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory over French colonialists held a rehearsal on Friday in Hà Nội.

The training was organised under the command of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and also Deputy Minister of National Defence.

The parade will be officially held on the morning of May 7 at the Điện Biên Provincial Stadium.

The parade will feature the ceremonial fireworks force, the air force; the marching force, the mass force and a team specifically to form shapes and letters.

The parade will have the participation of all army and militia forces such as female military band, Điện Biên soldiers, navy, air defence-air force, coast guard and peacekeeping force.

After monitoring and checking, Senior Lieutenant General Cương assessed that although the training time was just one month in difficult weather conditions, the parade armed forces had upheld their sense of responsibility.

They had overcome difficulties and initially completed their assigned tasks.

Emphasising that with about six weeks left from now to the anniversary, Cương asked the armed forces to put their best efforts into training and practice.

To complete the set goals and requirements, he expected each individual to deeply understand the position and meaning of military parade and march at the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

“Joining the military parade is both pride and responsibility of each individual and each unit to the army and the country. Therefore, the soldiers need to promote good determination in training and observing discipline,” said Cương.

When training together, it is necessary to demonstrate the spirit of solidarity and synergy, the unity, solemnity and might of the regular army.

Cương requested that, after each day and each week, instructors and managers must record the training results of each person and each group.

They must quickly learn from experience and give separate training for individuals and groups that have shortcomings.

The practice must ensure the safety of people, weapons and equipment.

Cương requested the logistics and service forces to create the best conditions for accommodation, meals, and health care for the parade forces during the training process. — VNS