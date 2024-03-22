Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Armed forces rehearse ahead of Điện Biên Phủ Victory anniversary

March 22, 2024 - 15:36
The parade will feature the ceremonial fireworks force, the air force; the marching force, the mass force and a team specifically to form shapes and letters.
The soldiers enthusiastically rehearse for the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — Armed forces taking part in the parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory over French colonialists held a rehearsal on Friday in Hà Nội.

The training was organised under the command of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and also Deputy Minister of National Defence.

The parade will be officially held on the morning of May 7 at the Điện Biên Provincial Stadium.

The parade will feature the ceremonial fireworks force, the air force; the marching force, the mass force and a team specifically to form shapes and letters.

The parade will have the participation of all army and militia forces such as female military band, Điện Biên soldiers, navy, air defence-air force, coast guard and peacekeeping force.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tân Cương (centre) meets the soldiers joining the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

After monitoring and checking, Senior Lieutenant General Cương assessed that although the training time was just one month in difficult weather conditions, the parade armed forces had upheld their sense of responsibility.

They had overcome difficulties and initially completed their assigned tasks.

Emphasising that with about six weeks left from now to the anniversary, Cương asked the armed forces to put their best efforts into training and practice.

To complete the set goals and requirements, he expected each individual to deeply understand the position and meaning of military parade and march at the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

“Joining the military parade is both pride and responsibility of each individual and each unit to the army and the country. Therefore, the soldiers need to promote good determination in training and observing discipline,” said Cương.

When training together, it is necessary to demonstrate the spirit of solidarity and synergy, the unity, solemnity and might of the regular army.

Cương requested that, after each day and each week, instructors and managers must record the training results of each person and each group.

They must quickly learn from experience and give separate training for individuals and groups that have shortcomings.

The practice must ensure the safety of people, weapons and equipment.

Cương requested the logistics and service forces to create the best conditions for accommodation, meals, and health care for the parade forces during the training process. — VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

French agency releases photo book on Điện Biên Phủ campaign

The 211-page book contains 162 photos, both colour and black-and-white, re-creating the historic campaign, from March 13 to May 7, 1954, said Marina Berthier, an ECPAD employee who played a role in publishing the book, noting most of them were taken by war photojournalists like Jean Péraud and Daniel Camus, or by soldiers themselves.
Politics & Laws

Điện Biên Phủ Campaign - globe-shaking victory

Exactly 70 years ago, on March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Điện Biên Phủ, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Việt Nam, Laos bolster defence cooperation

Both sides concurred to continue cooperation in the above-mentioned fields, and proposed to assign delegations of experts from the two ministries to review and evaluate the outcomes of the implementation of the protocol for the 2020-2024 period and recommend collaboration contents for 2025-2029.
Politics & Laws

Notaries should retire at 70: experts

The HCM City delegation of National Assembly deputies offered numerous proposals and opinions on a draft of the amended Law on Notarisation to improve the quality of notarisation activities, such as more regulations on the age of notaries.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom