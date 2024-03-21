Võ Thị Ánh Xuân named as Vietnamese Acting President

HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân was appointed as the acting president of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam on Thursday, following the resignation of former President Võ Văn Thưởng.

The announcement was made by the Standing Committee of the National Assembly after the conclusion of the Sixth Extraordinary Session of the 15th National Assembly.

At the session, the NA adopted a resolution on relief of Võ Văn Thưởng from the Presidency of Việt Nam in the 2021-2026 term and the position of NA deputy.

Xuân will hold this position until the National Assembly convenes to elect a new President.

According to reports from the Central Inspection Commission and relevant agencies, former President Võ Văn Thưởng has violated Party regulations regarding prohibitions for Party members, as well as regulations on the responsibility of officials to set an example, especially members of the Politburo, Secretariat, and the Central Committee of the Party. This has led to negative public opinion and has affected the reputation of the Party and the State.

As a result, Thưởng has submitted a letter requesting relief from his assigned duties and work, to which the Party Central Committee has agreed. — VNS