Việt Nam hopes for stronger cooperation with Mongolia: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always want to practically promote bilateral comprehensive cooperation with Mongolia, a traditional friend, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng told visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The host leader affirmed that Việt Nam always remembers the sentiments and valuable support of the Mongolian Government and people during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and development.

Trọng expressed his belief that Khurelsukh's Việt Nam visit will contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries, especially when they are working towards the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

The Party chief briefed his guest on marked achievements Việt Nam has recorded after 36 years of Đổi mới (Reform), national development goals set out at the 13th National Party Congress, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation, and diversification of relations.

He also spoke of major directions and measures to bring the bilateral relations to a new height in the new period, including exchanges and cooperation between the CPV and the Mongolian People's Party, and strengthening comprehensive cooperation for the sake of the two countries' people as well as for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large.

For his part, Khurelsukh congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in reform and socialism building, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV headed by Trọng, the country will successfully materialise the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and achieve targets set for 2030 and 2045.

Mongolia always cherishes the good traditional friendship between the two countries, and considers Việt Nam a leading partner in Southeast Asia, he said, noting his hope for stronger relations between the two Parties, contributing to consolidating the political foundation of the bilateral relations.

Agreeing with Trọng's views on major measures to foster the relationship, Khurelsukh emphasised his desire to work together Việt Nam to elevate it to a new height. — VNS