Home Politics & Laws

Mongolian President begins State visit to Việt Nam

November 01, 2023 - 14:30
The trip takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and spouse arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hà Nội at noon on Wednesday, beginning their five-day State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Võ Văn Thưởng.

The Mongolian delegation was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the State President Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doãn Khánh Tâm, among others.

Mongolia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam (November 17, 1954) and Việt Nam was the first in Southeast Asia that Mongolia set up diplomatic ties with.

Over the past nearly seven decades, the Việt Nam-Mongolia friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed strongly. Although the bilateral trade has remained modest, statistics showed that it has made progress, increasing from US$81 million in 2021 to $85 million last year, and the value stood at $65 million in the first seven months of this year.

The two countries have maintained mutual support at international forums as well as the exchange of visits by their high-ranking leaders.

The Mongolian leader’s visit is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS

Mongolia Vietnam relations

Politics & Laws

Leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier

The messages of condolences were sent by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji and Li Keqiang’s family.

