Sixth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly to open on Monday

HÀ NỘI — The 15th-tenure National Assembly opens its sixth plenary session in Hà Nội on Monday, with the meeting agenda focusing on several law projects and socio-economic issues.

The session is held in two stages, with the first lasting until November 10 and the second from November 20 to 28.

The legislature is set to discuss and vote on nine draft laws and revised laws on land, realty business, housing, water natural resources, telecommunications, the management and protection of defence facilities and military zones, grassroots security forces, identity cards, and credit organisations, along with a resolution on piloting a number of mechanisms and policies to tackle regulation hurdles involving laws related to investment in building road facilities.

The NA will mull over a series of socio-economic issues involving the implementation of the plans for socio-economic development and the State budget in 2023 and draft plans for next year, among others.

Lawmakers will also comment on eight draft laws, which are the laws on social insurance (amended); archives (amended); defence industry, security and industrial mobilisation; road traffic; road traffic safety and order; the capital city (amended); organisation of People's Courts (amended); and amending and adjusting a number of articles of the law on property auction.

The amendment draft for the 2014 social insurance law consists of 10 chapters and 136 articles, aiming to improve social insurance participation and voluntary social insurance policies.

The draft law on archives has nine chapters and 68 articles, an increase of two chapters and 26 articles compared to the current 2011 version, focusing on regulations related to the authority in archives management, archiving digital and e-documents, private archiving and archives services operations.

The law on defence industry, security and industrial mobilisation is comprised of seven chapters and 73 articles stipulating the role, functions, missions, organisational principles, operations, policies and frameworks related to the sector.

The amended road traffic law has three chapters moved to the law on road traffic safety and order, which are the chapters on road traffic rules (Chapter II), vehicles joining in road traffic (Chapter IV) and operators of vehicles joining in road traffic (Chapter V).

The draft law on road traffic safety and order includes nine chapters and 81 articles, focusing on people’s safety, State agencies’ management and responsibilities as well as addressing the shortcomings of the current road law on road traffic.

The amended law on the capital city has seven chapters with 59 articles, increasing by three chapters and 32 articles compared to the 2012 version, aiming to optimise Hà Nội’s strengths and potential as the growth driver of the Red River Delta, the northern key economic region and the country, while improving international integration and competitiveness.

The draft for the amended law on the organisation of People’s Courts consists of 154 articles arranged into nine chapters. Compared to the 2014 version, 54 articles are newly added, 93 are amended and seven remain unchanged.

The amended law on property auction has three additional articles, with updates on the types of property required to be sold through auction and improve the operations and management of the sector. — VNS