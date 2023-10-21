PM Chinh meets with Lao counterpart in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Saudi Arabia on October 20 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

The two PMs shared pleasure about the progress in bilateral cooperation over the years, which has benefited people in both countries.

They pledged to work closely together to maintain and reinforce the sound relationship between ViệtNam and Laos, and transfer it to future generations.

The special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos is a valuable asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries, a vital factor and important resource for national protection and growth in each country, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, they said.

They reviewed the implementation of agreements between the Politburos of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, thus pointing out achievements and shortcomings, and seeking mechanisms towards stronger and more substantial cooperation.

The two PMs concurred to push forward the implementation of the Việt Nam-Laos Strategic Cooperation Agreement for the 2021-2030 period, the Việt Nam-Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for the 2021-2023 period, and the signed agreements and plans in various areas.

They agreed on the need to continue increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels through all channels to reinforce the special and close political relations between the two countries, coordinating closely in ensuring social order and safety, and strengthening cooperation in security-defence and in prevention and combat of trans-border criminals, especially drug-related criminals.

The two sides vowed to exert greater efforts to further promote bilateral economic cooperation and connectivity, while supporting each other in building an independent, self-reliant economy in association with practical, extensive and effective international integration.

They agreed to focus on removing obstacles for key cooperation projects such as Vũng Áng ports No. 1, 2, and 3, as well as projects connecting road and rail traffic in the East - West direction.

PM Chính and PM Sonexay Siphandone shared the belief that the operation of Nong Khang airport funded by Việt Nam's Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Agriculture JSC from May this year will contribute to increasing economic, tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange between the two countries, becoming a symbol of the sustainable friendship and partnership between the two countries.

PM Chính congratulated Laos on taking the role of ASEAN and AIPA Chair in 2024, affirming that Việt Nam is willing to support Laos in successfully performing the role.

PM Sonexay Siphandone said that his country will continue to coordinate closely with and support Việt Nam in regional and international issues.

Responding to PM Chính's invitation, the Lao PM said he will visit Việt Nam soon and co-chair the 46th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hà Nội. — VNS