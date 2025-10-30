HCMC expat’s running club, a nod to healthier lifestyles

HCM CITY – A running club operated by a Dutch expat in HCM City brings together both Vietnamese and foreigners, creating a welcoming space that encourages social connection and a healthier, more disciplined lifestyle.

Marcel Lennartz first visited Việt Nam in 1992 as a young tourist, and quickly developed an affection for the people and their friendliness.

He returned in 1995 to complete his bachelor’s degree and, a year later, decided to make Việt Nam his home — a choice that has lasted nearly 30 years.

The 54-year-old is the general director of WA Projects Ltd in Tân Định Ward, a company that provides architectural services to international firms.

But in his free time he leads one of HCM City’s longest-running community sports groups — RUNCLUB.VN.

Lennartz tells Việt Nam News that he used to run often back in Europe, but had to stop after moving to Việt Nam due to leg surgeries.

For many years he stayed away from the sport before a Dutch friend persuaded him to try again.

With the guidance of coaches and a rekindled passion, Lennartz gradually returned to form, taking part in triathlons, Ironman competitions and various road and trail races.

RUNCLUB.VN was founded in 2013 by sports event organiser Pulse Active, and Marcel joined at the very beginning.

Around 10 months later, when the original organisers became too busy to continue, he volunteered to take over and has since grown the group into a thriving running community.

Now up to 35 members regularly participate in sessions held every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday — all with remarkable consistency and structure.

“No matter if it’s raining, every session has to go on,” Lennartz says.

“Our Monday, Wednesday and Sunday runs have never been cancelled in years. Even if very few people show up, they still continue.”

Whether it is the Dutch tendency to stick to commitments or the European habit of not letting light rain hinder sports activities, he runs the club with impressive discipline.

“Imagine if someone travels from far away to attend a RUNCLUB session only to find it cancelled because of a little drizzle. It wouldn’t be nice, right?” he says with a smile.

​​Each week the club organises a mix of running sessions around HCM City, including interval runs, endurance and strength training and scenic bridge runs at Thủ Thiêm and Ba Son.

Lennartz also enjoys discovering new routes to keep things fresh and engaging for members.

At first the club promoted itself mainly through Facebook. Now new runners mostly find out about it by word of mouth, joining after hearing about the positive atmosphere and consistent schedule.

With around 7,500 Facebook followers, RUNCLUB’s fanpage often appears at the top of searches when expats look for running groups in HCM City.

Positive benefits for body and mind

With such a tightly run routine, it is no surprise that many of the club’s members, including Lennartz himself, have seen clear improvements in their health and endurance.

He also seems to enjoy pushing others to overcome their perceived limits, and has gotten several members to get over a fear that running under light rain could make them sick.

In 2016 he organised a run from HCM City to Vũng Tàu, which many people doubted could be done. Only two women joined him that time, and though it took them around 19 hours to complete, the experience inspired many others to take part in similar long-distance runs later on.

He also believes the sport strengthens mental focus, drawing a parallel with leadership and business.

“You feel tired, you may want to quit. But you imagine the finish line, which is what you trained for, so you try your best to finish it.

“It's the same for life and business, with all of its ups and downs. If you quit right away, you will never grow.”

Some members who want to take their training further receive advice from more experienced runners on proper techniques and preparation.

For those who prefer to run casually, the club remains a welcoming place to socialise and relieve stress.

​​Many locals, especially new expats in HCM City, can join the club and meet other expats from many countries, he says, effortlessly listing off around 10 different nationalities.

People can also practice their English with a wide range of accents, all while staying fit, he points out.

He knows that newcomers sometimes feel self-conscious about their fitness level or appearance, but emphasises that RUNCLUB is open to everyone, regardless of age, background or running experience.

Members support one another to improve and grow.

“One thing I always tell our runners is: please give back to the community.

“If you are a fast runner, at some point in your life you were a slow runner, and you would feel happy if someone helped you. So now it's your turn to support other runners.”

For Lennartz, that simple spirit of encouragement and perseverance captures what RUNCLUB is all about — not just running, but building friendships, confidence and a healthier way of life. — VNS