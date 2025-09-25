Vietnamese indoor rock climbers can compete in international arena: expert, gym owner

Indoor rock climbing started as a very niche hobby in Việt Nam, but has gradually become so popular that Vietnamese are set to compete at the international level.

Việt Nam News speaks with Paul Massad, founder of Push Climbing, the country’s largest climbing gym network, about the rapidly growing sport and what the future holds for it.

Your company, Push Climbing, was founded in 2010. What was the indoor rock climbing market like before that?

Before 2010, the indoor rock climbing market in HCM City and Việt Nam as a whole was practically non-existent. There were pretty much no commercial climbing gyms. Many climbing facilities before that were informal, likely on small, privately-built walls or outdoors by expat enthusiasts.

Still we saw some potential. The city was rapidly growing with a large expat population and a growing Vietnamese middle class who were looking for new recreational activities.

From my observation, Vietnamese can be very light, flexible and strong.

Teaching a brand-new Vietnamese beginner to rock climb can be quick. What I and many other westerners could achieve after years of training is something that many Vietnamese achieve in months.

Việt Nam has the mountains for outdoor rock climbing, like in northern regions and Phong Nha. HCM City has no mountains, but it also means it can be a good opportunity for the business model of indoor rock climbing, which over the years has shifted from preparations for outdoor rock climbing into its own sport at the Olympics.

What do you think of the adoption of rock climbing by Vietnamese and expats?

Initially our main customers were expats who were already familiar with the sport from their home countries.

The Vietnamese community was a little slower to start, but today they represent the biggest cohort of clients that we have. In our businesses for example, maybe around 10 per cent of customers are expats, while the rest are Vietnamese. I believe that other rock climbing businesses in Việt Nam are also seeing similar cases.

This has been a very fast change, and I think this is because Vietnamese locals are very willing to embrace new and adventurous activities. The younger generation is very curious and globally connected through social media, and likes seeking out new experiences.

We offer our own rock climbing competition called Rocktober, the biggest of its kind in Việt Nam. This year our tickets for Rocktober have been already sold out, which has never happened before. This indicates that the market has grown exponentially.

The biggest rock climbing scene is in HCM City, with the largest number of dedicated gyms and the most established community. But other areas like Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng are quickly developing their own rock climbing scenes, driven by tourism and growing local interest.

What are the benefits this sport offers compared to other popular sports in Việt Nam? How accessible is it?

Rock climbing offers benefits that are hard to find in other sports because it condenses the disciplines of many others. It is not just a physical workout, it is really a mental puzzle.

Every route on the wall is a problem that you have to solve. This requires focus, creativity and determination.

It is a full-body workout that builds lean muscle, improves flexibility and enhances your balance. You may not even realise you are doing this much exercising because you are focusing on the puzzle.

But more importantly it builds a powerful sense of community. Climbing is something that you have to do with a group, which for Vietnamese is fantastic because they love to do things in groups.

The value of the sport is not so much in beating others, but being supportive and helping each other improve. You are constantly encouraging others and working together to solve problems, which is a different atmosphere than in other competitive games.

Accessibility wise, indoor rock climbing can be a bit costly compared to other sports, but businesses like ours make it so that you have everything available to start climbing. Customers do not need prior experience or equipment, and we can provide all the training required, so getting started is very easy.

How has the rise of this sport led to new business opportunities?

The sport's popularity is creating a small ecosystem around it. More and more businesses are importing and selling specialised climbing equipment such as shoes, harnesses and training tools.

There is also more demand for professional coaching and training curriculums, especially for people who want to reach new heights or even get certification.

The tourism industry also gets a boost. People who do indoor rock climbing will look for similar experiences such as climbing tours, hiking, trekking, and caving.

It has given rise to many outdoor climbing destinations such as Hữu Lũng in Lạng Sơn Province, which consists of many routes with their own leaderboards so climbers can compare themselves. This in turn attracts international climbers and creates opportunities for local tour guides and businesses.

How capable are Vietnamese while competing on an international level?

We have an HCM City Indoor Championship for Vietnamese nationals to select the best to represent Việt Nam internationally. The winners of the last year's championship will be going to the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

This sport is being elevated to a professional level, and this December we'll finally have national representation to say Việt Nam is competing in the world rock-climbing circuit.

Vietnamese participants are not any less than those from Indonesia, Japan, the US, or Europe. Again, Vietnamese people are not particularly big, but are flexible, fast and light. The ratio of power to weight is higher. The rate of improvement in rock climbing in Việt Nam is higher than any other place I have seen.

Of course, international performance requires a lot of support from institutions, the Government and people to make this a worthwhile attempt. This includes all the right vitamins and proteins, proper coaches and facilities, and so on.

There is no reason, if we practise properly and at the same level as other internationals do, we cannot compete at the same or higher level than them. And Việt Nam has all of ingredients to make this a household sport. VNS