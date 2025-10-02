United in the floods

By Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

If I’m going to be topical, what else could I possibly write about this week? If you’re reading this, I hope it’s from a safe, dry spot and not between shifts throwing buckets out of your living room.

Has somebody angered the gods? I’ve been here a canny while now (more than a few years, for those not versed in northern British slang) and I can barely remember a more flooded city. Maybe it’s payback for scoffing at Ragasa’s pitiful attempt last week. Either way, I’ll show the unpredictability of nature a little more respect from now on.

After a week of bracing for the worst, especially after the grim footage from Hong Kong, this one still managed to catch us off guard. I knew, thanks to regular updates from local legend “Hanoi’s Weatherdude”, that it would be wet. But I didn’t expect it to be raining through the walls wet.

Thirty-minute commutes tripled. Every time I thought I’d found higher ground and a route home, another flooded street blocked the way. Social media filled with floating restaurant signs, stalled cars and uncles on makeshift paddle boards. Everyone has a story from yesterday and last night, some traumatic, others thankfully heart-warming.

These weather events grow more extreme by the year, from Yagi last year to this season’s deluge and the seemingly endless rain of late. I dare say next year I’ll half expect another serious event. Footage of a literal tornado rolling around Ninh Bình is, to the best of my knowledge, not normal.

The more extreme the weather, the more extreme the experiences, for better and worse. There’s destruction and disruption, yes, but also the resilience that holds this city together. Wading uncles offering make-shift water-taxis. Complete strangers pushing bikes together. Machete-wielding party men clearing fallen trees. Hà Nội unites.

Caught off guard, many schools ended up with students who simply couldn’t get home, parents stranded and roads impassable. Educators and administrators stepped up with movie nights, pizza, instant noodles, and in some cases, a sleepover on campus. Hats off to those who stayed and made students feel safe and looked after. You’re a credit to your profession.

As someone pointed out, if the government wanted an advert for electric vehicles, this might be it. VinFast cars seemed to glide past the litany of bikes stuck in the low-lying pools. One thing I suspect I’m not alone in wishing for is a flood risk map that charts the city’s trouble spots, updated in real time. It’s 2025, after all.

For now, the great drying will have to wait, the rain is hammering down again as I type. More storms are lining up, landslide risk remains high in the mountains, and some areas are still underwater. Help your neighbours if you can, be cautious on bike trips, and keep an eye on the forecast. Stay safe, Hà Nội. VNS