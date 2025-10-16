Working title only: Your song of Việt Nam

By Ray Riches*

The recent Independence Day celebrations were a spectacle of patriotism and national pride for Việt Nam. Across the country, concerts displayed a style of music that was uniquely Vietnamese. Whilst this was fitting for the moment, the complexities of music in Việt Nam are much more than just a song that remembers the history of the country.

In an English class over a decade ago, I was talking about music with Vietnamese learners and asked them what their favourite song was. Expecting responses that focused on international artists like Maroon 5 and Lady Gaga, I was ready to talk about the history of pop in the Western world.

However, the responses of the adult learners stopped me in my tracks, and in that short time, I learned so much about what music has meant to Việt Nam. One student stood up and said, “I love traditional Vietnamese songs.” Another young woman responded with, “I love The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

And this turned my mind to what music is in Việt Nam, and how we all – locals, expats, and visitors – hold music in our hearts when we think of Việt Nam.

It turns out that for a long period after 1975, Western music was not permitted in Việt Nam. The only music available was that produced locally, which was essentially traditional music.

This music varied slightly across the country, but it mostly focused on the foundation of the nation and its historical leaders. This was all that people of that era had, and it was loved and appreciated by many.

Fast forward a generation, and the love for this music is as strong as ever. The feeling of pride and heartfelt passion is evident in the faces of many as they sing along with music that I really don’t understand.

Similarly, to have a song like “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” as a favourite tells a deep story about the history of Việt Nam. With over a decade of no international influences in music, Việt Nam has spent many years playing catch-up.

I’m sure we’ve all had this experience: we hear a song from the ’70s or ’80s that we’ve never heard before and instantly fall in love with it. Its age is irrelevant because, to us, it’s a new song. This is the musical progression of Việt Nam over the past generation.

With the opening of the country in the late ’80s, songs from the ’50s to the ’80s became first-time hits to the ears of adventurous Vietnamese youth. It was a time when everything was new, creating memories that are still shared in karaoke clubs and homes all over Việt Nam.

But it’s not just the Vietnamese community that carries a unique connection to music. As a tourist and then an expat, I found my connection to a whole new set of tunes that filled my heart with memories. These memories are as unique as the locations where I first heard them, and they all say “Việt Nam” in my heart.

One such experience was on a holiday back in 2012. I walked into a bar in Vũng Tàu. It was late in the afternoon, and I was having a drink before dinner. In the bar were three female staff members and a child.

I sat in the lonely bar and politely said hello. Then a girl walked over to me and said hello. We talked and talked, and in the emptiness of that bar, I listened to a girl sharing personal stories of her life. It was an amazing moment.

It was then that my ear turned to the music playing in the background. It was a song I had never heard – “Take Me to Your Heart” – and it filled the room.

I asked the lady what the song was. She noted it was her favourite, and with that, she began to sing it. Her voice was the voice of an angel. Softly and sweetly singing along to the song playing in the back of the bar, I sat and listened as my mind was filled with the true beauty of Việt Nam.

And as quickly as the song started, it ended. Soon after, I said goodbye and walked out of that bar, never to return again. But that song was forever locked into my mind as my song of Việt Nam, and every time I hear it, my thoughts go back to that time in Vũng Tàu and that girl – an amazing person with an equally amazing story who gave me memories I will always cherish.

A few years later, I was living in HCM City and was invited to a wedding. We arrived a little early and took a seat off to the side. As with weddings, the music started early and was a prominent feature of the wedding hall.

As I was to learn from attending many weddings over the years, one song is a guaranteed feature at all weddings in Việt Nam: “You Look Beautiful in White.” It was played on repeat for an hour at this wedding.

At first, I found the repeated playing of the song frustrating, but then I learned that this is the music of this generation in their environment. Now, I always find this song full of memories that take me to the many weddings I’ve shared with friends – and even my own – since moving to Việt Nam.

Whether it’s a war story from a veteran or a love story from a tourist who met the love of their life in Việt Nam, music plays a unique role in Việt Nam. It tells the story of the country’s history and offers insight into its progression and development in recent times.

For me, it has labelled every step of my adventures across the country. It has connected me with so many special moments and even given me solace in times of sadness and isolation.

But my stories are just one of millions. What’s most important is your story and your song. What is that song that takes your heart somewhere in Việt Nam? Whether it’s a love story, a long and lonely road, or an adventure beyond your dreams, there is a song and a story we all have to share. That is something special about Việt Nam that I will always admire and cherish. — VNS

* Ray lives in HCM City and works as a teacher and freelancer. Apart from teaching, he is a keen runner and bicycle adventure rider. He has visited many parts of the country by bicycle and loves the smaller parts of this beautiful country. After ten years in Việt Nam, Ray has a love and passion for the smaller things and enjoys sharing his experiences with people all over the world.