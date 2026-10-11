A bookstore truck on the road

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After closing his Cá Chép bookstores, Đông A Books CEO Trần Đại Thắng set out on a nationwide journey to bring books directly to readers across Việt Nam. From bustling cities to remote mountain communities, his mobile bookstore is creating unexpected encounters, rekindling a love of printed books and connecting readers with the people behind the pages.