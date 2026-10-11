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Home Life & Style

A bookstore truck on the road

October 11, 2026 - 16:29
After closing his Cá Chép bookstores, Đông A Books CEO Trần Đại Thắng set out on a nationwide journey to bring books directly to readers across Việt Nam. From bustling cities to remote mountain communities, his mobile bookstore is creating unexpected encounters, rekindling a love of printed books and connecting readers with the people behind the pages.

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