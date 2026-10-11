Made in Việt Nam, played worldwide

Hoàn Kiếm Lake remains a popular attraction, with colourful flowerbeds drawing residents and tourists for walks and photos. Visitors can continue through the Old Quarter, explore cafés in old buildings and sample local favourites such as phở and bún chả.
The Vietnamese booth, presented by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in the RoK, attracted visitors with traditional items such as áo dài, conical hats, handicrafts and models showcasing Vietnamese folk culture, offering insights into the country’s heritage and people.
The opening ceremony and an art programme under the same theme will take place on November 24 at Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in Phong Nha commune, highlighting the UNESCO-listed natural heritage site and promoting cave exploration tours.
Experts stressed that rural tourism can develop sustainably only when local communities actively participate and benefit from it. Investment in transport, accommodation and attractions must go hand in hand with clean water, waste treatment, hygiene, traditional craft preservation and environmental protection.
Professor and guitarist Đặng Ngọc Long, director of Berlin-Gesundbrunnen Music School in Germany, has used the Berlin International Guitar Competition and Festival to showcase Vietnamese culture through music.