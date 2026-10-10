Sơn La holds second coffee festival, targeting stronger businesses in future

SƠN LA — The 2026 Sơn La Coffee Festival has been officially kicked off as a large cultural and tourism event with many vibrant activities in Sơn La Province.

The second edition under the theme of Sơn La Arabica – Reaching the Global Stage, the five-day event's opening ceremony was organised on October 10 at the Tây Bắc Square, featuring a large number of artists, artisans, audience and tourists.

"Arabica coffee has emerged as a key agricultural product, thriving in Sơn La Province’s favourable natural conditions. It has become an important part of the local agricultural production structure, helping diversify crops, create livelihoods, and improve incomes and living standards for local communities," said Nguyễn Đình Việt, chairman of Sơn La People's Committee.

"Sơn La has steadily become one of Việt Nam’s leading Arabica coffee-producing regions, gaining domestic and international market recognition for its distinctive flavour and high quality."

He added that the second Sơn La Coffee Festival was a significant event designed to promote and enhance the value and standing of Sơn La Arabica coffee in both domestic and international markets.

It was also to honour the growers, producers, processors, and traders, as well as the organisations and businesses that have contributed to the development of Sơn La’s coffee industry.

"Through this festival, Sơn La aims to convey a clear message: the province is not only committed to expanding the reach of its coffee beans but is also determined to elevate their value, build a stronger brand, and share the unique cultural essence of the Sơn La people with consumers worldwide," he said.

In the opening ceremony, a 90-minute music and dance performance was held to honour traditional arts and welcome visitors to the province on this occasion.

The highlight was the drone light art show in combination with music and LED stage lighting system. About 500 drones created 15 visual scenes, depicting the culture and people of Sơn La as well as the development journey of its Arabica brand such as bauhinia and coffee flowers, many hills of coffee plants and Thái ethnic women dancing in their traditional costumes.

It was the first time that drone show technology was applied in a festival, which is expected to popularise Sơn La, unique Northwest culture and Arabica Sơn La brand to the larger community.

Over five days, local residents and visitors have opportunities to walk around a trade fair where 240 booths displaying high-quality products of Sơn La.

There will be an international seminar entitled Developing Sustainable Coffee Through an Ecological Approach, aiming to boost promotion and market development, while linking businesses involved in the purchasing, distribution, processing, and export of Sơn La coffee products across both domestic and international markets.

The conference will provide detailed information on the production and processing of the locality's signature coffee products to participating locations, thereby connecting stakeholders and driving consumption and exports.

The festival also gives room for foreign producers, roasters, exporters, and international importers to show their products and sit down for further cooperation.

Additional highlights include the Arabica Sơn La Master Cup barista competition, the Arabica Sơn La Marathon, a photo exhibition showcasing beautiful Sơn La coffee plants and flowers, a contest for local coffee farmers, and Coffee Farm Experience tours where they can personally pick ripe coffee cherries, learn about the processing method, try their hand at roasting and grinding, and enjoy the product on-site.

The province also plans to organise the "Entrepreneur Coffee" programme to honour outstanding production and processing enterprises of the year.

A concert Sơn La Arabica Melody on October 11 will entertain people with a combination of music and dance and a promotion of local culture and distinctive coffee products.

Trần Xuân Việt, director of the provincial Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Centre and deputy head of the organising committee said that the festival served as an opportunity to promote the province's signature Arabica coffee products, as well as its land, people, and tourism potential. It also aimed to create a platform for producers, businesses, distributors, and consumers to set up their cooperation, enhancing the value of Sơn La Arabica coffee.

Covering nearly 36,400ha, coffee has become one of Sơn La's key crops. Of this total, nearly 20,000ha are currently in production, with green coffee output projected to reach 40,000 tonnes by 2026. Notably, the province has established 1,120ha of specialty coffee, gradually developing a high-quality product segment.

In the first nine months of this year, Sơn La exported 17,500 tonnes of green coffee valued at over US$79.2 million, with key markets including the EU, the US, the Middle East, and ASEAN. — VNS