Photo exhibition highlights Bắc Ninh’s past and present

BẮC NINH — A photo exhibition featuring Bắc Ninh’s past and present was held from September 18 to 21 to celebrate the northern province becoming Việt Nam’s ninth centrally governed city.

The event was organised by the Bắc Ninh Journalists Association in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Bắc Ninh Newspaper and Radio Television.

Featuring four themes, the exhibition showcased more than 250 photos highlighting the formation, struggles, construction and development of Bắc Ninh through different historical periods, as well as achievements across various fields and the land and people of Bắc Ninh.

The first theme featured documentary photographs of visits and working sessions by President Hồ Chí Minh and other Party and State leaders with Bắc Ninh’s Party organisations, authorities and people over different periods.

The photographs documented President Hồ Chí Minh’s 21 visits and working trips with officials and people in Bắc Ninh, reflecting his affection and attention for the Kinh Bắc region.

The second theme, ‘Bắc Ninh – Kinh Bắc: A land of a thousand years of culture’, introduced the region’s distinctive culture through images of communal houses, temples, pagodas, ancient villages, craft villages, festivals, customs and community life.

Quan họ folk singing, along with images of its artisans and performers, featured prominently in many photos, highlighting the vitality of the heritage in contemporary life.

The third theme about Bắc Ninh in the struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction and defence recalled the revolutionary struggle and resistance wars, as well as the contributions of Bắc Ninh’s military and people.

It also depicts efforts to restore production and rebuild the homeland after the war, as well as development during the period of Đổi mới (Renewal).

The fourth theme, ‘Bắc Ninh Today – Integration and Development', was the largest section, presenting a dynamic and modern Bắc Ninh through images of industrial parks, factories, high-tech production lines, workers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

The photos highlight achievements in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, urban development, transport, agriculture, education, healthcare and social welfare.

Trịnh Văn Ánh, chairman of the Bắc Ninh Journalists Association, said the press not only reflects life but also helps record events, people and social changes.

“A news article can document an event, while a photograph can preserve a moment. Over time, both can become witnesses to history,” he said.

“Amid Bắc Ninh’s rapid transformation and development today, looking back on the journey it has taken is of great significance."

With the message 'Preserving Memories, Spreading Values and Creating the Future', the exhibition helped promote the image of Bắc Ninh, educate younger generations about tradition, foster pride and raise awareness of the need to preserve and promote historical and cultural values. — VNS