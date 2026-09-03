Pickleball World Cup starts up in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The fourth Pickleball World Cup officially began at Đà Nẵng's Tiên Sơn Sports Centre, drawing around 4,000 players from 80 countries worldwide in competitions in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the Open, Senior, Master, Junior and Kids events.

Việt Nam is hosting the Pickleball World Cup for the first time ever, and Đà Nẵng has earned a Guinness World Records certificate for the most nationalities hosted in a pickleball championship.

The tournament started competitions on August 30 and will continue through September 6.

Việt Nam are currently leading the medal table in different divisions with 66 golds, 51 silvers and 33 bronzes after the first two days, ahead of the US and Korea, in second and third place, respectively.

President of the Pickleball World Cup Hercilio Cabieses said: ”It’s a great honour to welcome you to the 2026 Heineken Pickleball World Cup in Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam. And today, September 2, we extend our warmest wishes to the Vietnamese people on their National Day. May this special celebration be filled with pride, unity and joy for the people of Việt Nam.”

Miranda Cabieses, director of the Pickleball World Cup, commented: “When we began this journey, we always envisioned the World Cup as more than a tournament. We want to create a platform that could bring nations together and help take pickleball to every corner of the world.

“And today, three World Cups later, we are here in Việt Nam, making history with the first Pickleball World Cup ever held in Asia, from a dream between two siblings to a World Cup bringing people from every corner of the world together."

She added: “Coming to Việt Nam was a strategic and important step in that vision. Today, with so many countries from this region participating alongside nations from around the world, we can see how quickly our sport is growing. This edition represents another important milestone in that journey.”

Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said the sporting event would provide players from all around the world unforgettable memories of Đà Nẵng, a lovely urban centre and a must-see destination, and its remarkable hospitality.

Việt Nam's pickleball team have been drawn in group A with Colombia, Cayman Islands and Chile in the Open Division of the pickleball World Cup. — VNS