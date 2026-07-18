Carnival parade brings colour to Khánh Hòa Sea Festival

|At Tuệ Tĩnh Park in Khánh Hòa Province on July 18, hundreds of domestic and international visitors gathered to witness the parade's departure. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
KHÁNH HÒA — A carnival parade was held on July 18 evening in the central province of Khánh Hòa, conveying the locality's stories and messages to domestic and foreign visitors.
The parade was one of the activities of the Khánh Hòa Sea Festival 2026, organised by Khánh Hòa Province People's Committee and other parties.
|Each parade float carries a different story about the central province of Khánh Hòa, from its cultural heritage to its aspirations. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
It featured thousands of Vietnamese and international performers, artists and beauty queens along with ten decorated floats, motorcycles and vintage cars.
|Performances in vibrant, colourful costumes heat up the parade.
The parade journey started at Tuệ Tĩnh Park in the afternoon, spanning three kilometres and moved along Trần Phú Street to April 2 Square in Nha Trang Ward, drawing in hundreds of onlookers.
|The parade also includes circus performances, stilt-walking and dance performances. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
Trần Thị Hương, a visitor from Hà Nội who watched the parade from the afternoon, said she was amazed by the scale, the festive atmosphere and the performances the parade delivered.
Huỳnh Minh Hiệp, deputy office manager at the UNESCO Centre for Vietnam Antiquity Reservation Research and a member of the vintage car procession, said the event brought a very joyful, vibrant atmosphere.
|The parade's vintage cars drew crowds of local people who gathered around to take photos at a carnival parade. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
He expressed joy that his vehicle and his group received attention from visitors coming to take photos with them.
|Art performances enliven the festival atmosphere with distinctive music in the evening at Khánh Hòa Provincial April 2 Square. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
|Miss Lê Phương Khánh Như, 1st runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2025, rides on a parade float carrying a message about the resort and wellness values that Khánh Hòa Province offers visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo
In the evening at April 2 Square, accompanying activities took place, including fireworks and art performances on a large stage, featuring Vietnamese and international artists. — VNS