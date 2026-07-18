Carnival parade brings colour to Khánh Hòa Sea Festival

KHÁNH HÒA — A carnival parade was held on July 18 evening in the central province of Khánh Hòa, conveying the locality's stories and messages to domestic and foreign visitors.

The parade was one of the activities of the Khánh Hòa Sea Festival 2026, organised by Khánh Hòa Province People's Committee and other parties.

It featured thousands of Vietnamese and international performers, artists and beauty queens along with ten decorated floats, motorcycles and vintage cars.

The parade journey started at Tuệ Tĩnh Park in the afternoon, spanning three kilometres and moved along Trần Phú Street to April 2 Square in Nha Trang Ward, drawing in hundreds of onlookers.

Trần Thị Hương, a visitor from Hà Nội who watched the parade from the afternoon, said she was amazed by the scale, the festive atmosphere and the performances the parade delivered.

Huỳnh Minh Hiệp, deputy office manager at the UNESCO Centre for Vietnam Antiquity Reservation Research and a member of the vintage car procession, said the event brought a very joyful, vibrant atmosphere.

He expressed joy that his vehicle and his group received attention from visitors coming to take photos with them.

In the evening at April 2 Square, accompanying activities took place, including fireworks and art performances on a large stage, featuring Vietnamese and international artists. — VNS