Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Carnival parade brings colour to Khánh Hòa Sea Festival

July 18, 2026 - 23:10
A carnival parade was held on July 18 evening in the central province of Khánh Hòa, conveying the locality's stories and messages to domestic and foreign visitors.
At Tuệ Tĩnh Park in Khánh Hòa Province on July 18, hundreds of domestic and international visitors gathered to witness the parade's departure. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

KHÁNH HÒA — A carnival parade was held on July 18 evening in the central province of Khánh Hòa, conveying the locality's stories and messages to domestic and foreign visitors.

The parade was one of the activities of the Khánh Hòa Sea Festival 2026, organised by Khánh Hòa Province People's Committee and other parties.

Each parade float carries a different story about the central province of Khánh Hòa, from its cultural heritage to its aspirations. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

It featured thousands of Vietnamese and international performers, artists and beauty queens along with ten decorated floats, motorcycles and vintage cars.

Performances in vibrant, colourful costumes heat up the parade.

The parade journey started at Tuệ Tĩnh Park in the afternoon, spanning three kilometres and moved along Trần Phú Street to April 2 Square in Nha Trang Ward, drawing in hundreds of onlookers.

The parade also includes circus performances, stilt-walking and dance performances. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

Trần Thị Hương, a visitor from Hà Nội who watched the parade from the afternoon, said she was amazed by the scale, the festive atmosphere and the performances the parade delivered.

Huỳnh Minh Hiệp, deputy office manager at the UNESCO Centre for Vietnam Antiquity Reservation Research and a member of the vintage car procession, said the event brought a very joyful, vibrant atmosphere.

The parade's vintage cars drew crowds of local people who gathered around to take photos at a carnival parade. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

He expressed joy that his vehicle and his group received attention from visitors coming to take photos with them.

Art performances enliven the festival atmosphere with distinctive music in the evening at Khánh Hòa Provincial April 2 Square. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh
Miss Lê Phương Khánh Như, 1st runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2025, rides on a parade float carrying a message about the resort and wellness values that Khánh Hòa Province offers visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo

In the evening at April 2 Square, accompanying activities took place, including fireworks and art performances on a large stage, featuring Vietnamese and international artists. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Rural tourism draws strength from indigenous culture

Việt Nam currently has more than 600 agricultural and rural tourism models, generating over US$25 trillion (US$956 million) in annual revenue. The sector has become an important source of income for many rural communities seeking to diversify their livelihoods.
Life & Style

Top leader's directives chart new course for culture-led development: experts

Artists and cultural experts shared the view that the top leader's guidance at the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Vietnamese Culture not only reviewed the initial implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW but also identified four major gaps requiring urgent action and three strategic shifts to unlock the full potential of culture.
Life & Style

Hà Nội’s cultural industry draws global performers

An increasing number of world-renowned orchestras, theatres and artists are choosing Hà Nội as a stop on their international tours, reflecting the capital’s growing position on the global arts map and its rising appeal as a cultural destination in Southeast Asia.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom