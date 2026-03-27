From Resolution 80 to reality: digital narratives for history and heritage

HÀ NỘI — In an era of rapid digital transformation, preserving the past is no longer about looking back but about bringing heritage to life in the present, ensuring traditional values continue to resonate rather than fade into obscurity.

Awakening national memory

According to Director of the Institute for Applied Folklore Research Trần Hữu Sơn, cultural heritage is not a fixed entity but is constantly in motion, being recreated and transformed through successive historical periods. Although it changes over time, heritage retains its core.

Therefore, digitisation plays a crucial role in recording the entire process of a heritage’s evolution, creating databases to support research, evaluation and the full identification of the value of each type.

Digitising heritage does not merely involve preservation but also opens up an entirely new approach to culture. Technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D modelling and big data have helped recreate spaces, artefacts and even intangible values in vivid, authentic ways.

Viewers are no longer confined by space and time. They can become immersed in history, examine every detail and experience cultural depth through multiple senses.

More importantly, digitisation helps to systematise materials scientifically, creating a foundation for future research, conservation and restoration of heritage. It is also a way for values that might otherwise be eroded by time to be preserved sustainably, becoming the nation's digital memory in the new era.

Beyond conservation, digitisation also opens up opportunities to enhance the value of heritage in modern life. Online museums, digital exhibitions, virtual tours and creative products inspired by heritage are gradually becoming a bridge between tradition and the public.

Heritage told in digital language becomes more accessible and appealing, particularly to young people. Rather than receiving it passively, they can interact, explore and even reinterpret heritage from their own perspective. This not only helps to spread cultural values but also awakens the creative spirit, contributing to the creation of culturally distinctive creative industries.

One of the localities in Việt Nam pioneering in adopting technology in heritage preservation is Hà Nội. The capital city is not only focusing on digitising data but also on building a coherent digital ecosystem that combines conservation, education and creativity. It also developed creative spaces, pedestrian streets and cultural events linked to its heritage, creating opportunities for heritage to live.

Many sites and museums in the city have adopted modern technologies such as 3D projection, virtual reality and multimedia narration, enhancing the visitor experience. Heritage education programmes have been designed flexibly, integrating technology to engage pupils and students.

One example is the integration of high-tech applications into heritage education programmes in Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (The Temple of Literature), Việt Nam’s first national university and a symbolic historic site in Hà Nội.

Deputy Director of the Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, Đường Ngọc Hà, said: “Children are very enthusiastic about using technological devices to explore knowledge in these engaging extracurricular activities."

Upholding traditional values

A major tourist attraction in Hà Nội, the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum preserves more than 20,000 artworks, including nine national treasures.

“The museum is entering a new phase of significant change thanks to the application of technology and digital transformation,” said Nguyễn Anh Minh, its director. “Once a little‑known destination, the museum has become an accessible, vibrant art space that attracts a wide audience.”

One breakthrough has been the museum’s adoption of the iMuseum VFA multimedia audio guide, available in several major languages and featuring location‑based technology that allows visitors to access information about hundreds of key artefacts directly on their mobile devices.

The museum has also refreshed its physical exhibitions using advanced technology. Đông Hồ and Hàng Trống folk paintings, as well as traditional costume motifs, have been deconstructed and animated into moving visuals, creating a unique visual experience for visitors.

The Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum has undergone a marked transformation in recent years, with visitor numbers rising by more than 300 per cent compared with five years ago, domestic visitors accounting for around 70 per cent.

Once overlooked on the tourism map, the museum has become a familiar cultural destination for young people, families and art lovers. Recent creative activities and technological applications have helped bring it closer to the public and foster a wider love of art.

According to experts, digitisation of heritage must be expanded to create big data, supplying the raw material for deep learning programmes. From this, specialised artificial intelligence (AI) tools or generative AI for heritage, and derivative products based on heritage, can be developed.

Digitising museums is the process of translating artefacts, display spaces, historical data and cultural narratives into a digital language. It brings many strategic benefits, such as permanent preservation and restoration of heritage, expanded access across space and time on a global scale, and enhanced experiences through multisensory interaction.

The digitisation of heritage and the strong application of modern technologies are also taking place at major events. A notable example is the Exhibition of National Achievements marking the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025), where advanced technologies and innovative display concepts appeared for the first time.

Virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touchscreens, 3D modelling and multimedia projection have been integrated across exhibition spaces, enabling the public not only to observe but also to interact directly, explore and experience.

Some organisations have also introduced digital maps of achievements, applied artificial intelligence, offered virtual exhibition tours and presented many fresh, engaging formats, creating an educational space that inspires and instils pride in every citizen.

When traditional values are retold through technology, heritage no longer remains frozen in nostalgia. It becomes a vivid, accessible and highly resonant source of inspiration.

In a world increasingly defined by digitisation, the nation’s cultural identity remains an endless wellspring, nourishing the spirit and inspiring a commitment to sustainable development in future generations. — VNS