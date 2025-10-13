Record-breaing painting

A monumental lacquer painting by artist Chu Nhật Quang, portraying President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest lacquer painting ever created. This achievement not only honours the artwork’s immense scale but also celebrates his creativity, vision and bold spirit.
Held from October 10–12, the festival was of an unprecedented scale, featuring 48 countries and international organisations, 45 cultural spaces, 34 international culinary booths, 23 art troupes from Việt Nam and abroad, 12 publishing and book exhibition units, and 22 countries joining the international film screenings. This made the largest cultural diplomacy event in Việt Nam’s history