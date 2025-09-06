The Hanoi Train begins official operation, bringing tourists a novel travel experience

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Train officially began operation on September 6, offering visitors a new way to explore the capital’s landmarks and travel to Từ Sơn in Bắc Ninh Province.

As the latest product of the tourism sector in collaboration with the Việt Nam Railway Corporation (VNR), the train was first introduced with trial runs on August 19.

It is expected to popularise the local cultural and historical values as well as lure more people to come and visit the capital city with a unique way of traveling.

It demonstrates the efforts of related units to innovate and improve service quality and their dedication in bringing the railway back to urban life in a close and lively way, contributing to promoting and developing tourism and spreading traditional cultural values.

Accordingly, two trains will depart every day from Hà Nội Station via Gia Lâm, Yên Viên to reach Từ Sơn Station before returning to Hà Nội. Tourists can check in 30 minutes prior to the departure times at 8am and 1.30pm and will arrive at the destination at 8.41am and 2.32pm.

In the opposite direction, trains will depart from Từ Sơn at 10.30am and 4.20pm, and are expected to arrive at Hà Nội Station at 11.33am and 5pm.

The Hà Nội Train, operated by BHL Tourism Service Trading Joint Stock Company, draws inspiration from the ancient Thăng Long Citadel. Its carriages are named after five historic gates — Cầu Dền, Quan Chưởng, Cầu Giấy, Chợ Dừa, and Đông Mác — each evoking the thousand-year legacy of the capital and the cultural heritage of the Red River Delta.

The train consists of five luxuriously designed double-decker seating carriages and two carriages reserved for check-in. The carriages' interiors are made according to different themes and have from 40 to 60 seats each.

Through their about-40-minute trip, customers will enjoy national traditional cultural music and dance performances such as quan họ (love duet folk singing) ca trù (ceremonial singing), chèo (traditional opera) and xẩm (blind buskers’ singing).

In addition, the journey also offers traditional handicraft experiences such as making Đông Hồ paintings -- a folk painting genre famous for its colours from natural materials; and making Phu Thê cakes, a symbol for eternal love, family happiness.

They will also be served Hà Nội's typical cuisine such as young sticky rice, jasmine-scented lotus tea and seasonal snacks.

Arriving at Từ Sơn Station, visitors can visit Đô Temple, one of the most important historical and cultural relics of Việt Nam. It is a place of worship for eight kings of the Lý dynasty, associated with the golden age in the nation's history.

​

​There, they will not only visit the relics but also listen to explanations and learn about the origins of the dynasty that leaf a profound mark on Đại Việt's culture and politics. Many other local cultural activities are available to entertain them before returning to Hà Nội.

Visitors can book their tickets through hotline 19002695. The ticket sale system will be expanded at the official counters of VNR at the Hà Nội Station, website www.hanoitrain.vn, as well as through the network of domestic and foreign travel agents.

Ticket prices range from VNĐ550,000-750,000 to suit all customers. Children and group bookings will have promotions and discounts. VNS