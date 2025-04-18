Ánh bags Asian U18 high jump silver

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Mai Ngọc Ánh earned Việt Nam a silver from the Asian U18 Athletics Championships, which closed in Qatif, Saudi Arabia, on April 18.

Ánh finished second in the women's high jump event, reaching a height of 1.69m.

She was beaten into second place below Chinese Dong Jialing who made 1.73m. The bronze medal went to Yasmeen Roy of Kuwait who jumped 1.65m.

According to Việt Nam Team's official, Nguyễn Đức Nguyên, Ánh was expected to do well and was one of the athletes receiving strong support from the Government. Her personal best stands at 1.71m and last year she took home a gold medal from the regional 2024 championships for U18s, with a jump of 1.68m.

Việt Nam also sent two other competitors to Qatif: Lê Thị Thảo (women's 400m hurdles) and Lương Thị Khan (women's 3,000m), but neither of them advanced into the top three. VNS