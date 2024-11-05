Govt plans survey for tourism resources

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST), in coordination with the People's Committee of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, has launched a survey on tourism resources across the country.

MoCST Deputy Minister Hồ An Phong said in a recent conference on implementing the survey that Việt Nam's tourism resources are rich and diverse but so far have not been evaluated and classified systematically, uniformly and thoroughly.

Phong emphasised the survey for tourism resources is an important task with a large scope across the country.

"Therefore, it is necessary to comprehensively deploy and implement methodically in each locality and on each type of resource to create a database for long-term use," he said.

The survey will be conducted over five years in 63 cities and provinces nationwide with the aim to establish a tourism resource database to facilitate the management, planning, and development of tourism products and tourism sites nationwide.

It will focus on natural tourism resources, such as landscapes, geological factors, climate, hydrology, ecosystems, and other natural elements that can be utilised for tourism purposes.

It will also cover cultural tourism resources, including historical and cultural relics, revolutionary sites, archaeological and architectural sites, traditional cultural values, festivals, folk arts, and human creative works that can be used for tourism purposes.

Việt Nam is endowed with diverse and attractive natural and cultural resources with many scenic spots, relics and cultural festivals.

The country has more than 40,000 relics and nearly 70,000 intangible cultural heritage items that have been inventoried.

Of these, 32 heritage items have been recognized by UNESCO, 128 special national relics have been ranked by the Prime Minister, while 3,621 national relics, 11,232 provincial relics and 534 intangible cultural heritage items have been included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

In addition, Việt Nam also has a 3,260 km-long coastline with 125 beaches, 7,966 festivals, 34 national parks and over 1,000 caves, geological parks, biosphere reserves. VNS