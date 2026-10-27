Khánh Hòa Province promotes substantive digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Khánh Hòa Province Digital Technology Festival attracted a large number of visitors thanks to a variety of hands-on activities.

The three-day event ended on Monday and included conferences, thematic seminars and exhibitions, providing an opportunity for residents and businesses to engage with digital technology while fostering a spirit of innovation throughout the community.

With the theme ‘Digital transformation in Khánh Hòa Province: From architecture, platforms and data to tangible results and enhanced local governance', the events focused on addressing key issues within the digital transformation process.

Delegates shared experiences and proposed solutions covering topics such as cashless payments, digital transformation support for small and medium-sized enterprises, the development of a digital agricultural ecosystem, the construction of IT infrastructure and cloud computing, cybersecurity and data protection, and the application of the Internet of Things and AI in management and administration.

Attention was also directed toward digital transformation for small-scale traders and business households, the development of a digital economy and society, and enhancing the effectiveness of community-based digital technology task forces. These discussions provided participants with valuable insights and solutions that can be adapted and applied to their specific circumstances.

Alongside professional activities, an exhibition area featured 60 booths from 45 organisations and businesses from both within and outside the province. It showcased a variety of digital technology products and services, as well as local One Commune, One Product goods. The space attracted thousands of visitors, who engaged with and experienced the offerings firsthand.

A wide range of activities was tailored to different audiences, including robot assembly and STEM experiences for students, robotics demonstrations and competitions, skits on digital safety, technology-themed quizzes with prizes, robot showcases and virtual reality experiences.

At the event, organisations and businesses presented a diverse array of technology designed to support management, production, business operations and daily life. These included solutions for smart agriculture, smart buildings, hotels and education; robotics; digital signatures; establishing an online presence via national domain names; automated workforce management; digital tourism; cloud computing; and information security.

Other solutions focused on fostering green, smart urban development, a circular economy, green tourism, sustainable transportation and smart marine aquaculture and marine conservation, as well as platforms for public healthcare.

The festival was held as part of the effort to implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW, which names science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as the decisive driver for development. — BIZHUB/VNS