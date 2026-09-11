HCM City speeding up digital transformation to reshape economic growth: official

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW marks a turning point by identifying science and technology, innovation,and digital transformation as an important driving force for socio-economic development.

After more than a year of its implementation, technology has become increasingly integrated into public administration, business operations, and everyday life in HCM City, according to Nguyễn Hữu Yên, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology.

He speaks to Việt Nam News about the city's progress in implementing the resolution, the readiness of businesses for digital transformation, and how science, technology, and innovation could support a new growth model.

After more than a year of implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, how do you assess its impact on HCM City?

After more than a year of implementation, Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW has been hailed for accelerating the application of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in everyday life, from reforming public administration and business operations to improving people’s daily lives.

HCM City is accelerating digital transformation in the operation of its two-tier local government system. This includes assessing the performance of officials and civil servants based on KPIs and digital platforms, while improving public service delivery and communication between authorities and residents.

The city is also promoting digital transformation among businesses, particularly SMEs, encouraging them to adopt digital platforms and AI to improve operational efficiency.

For the public, digital transformation is becoming increasingly integrated into everyday activities. People are becoming accustomed to handling administrative procedures online, making cashless payments and using digital signatures without having to visit government offices in person.

The department is encouraging residents to use AI in their daily lives such as for shopping and travel, with the aim of turning AI into a practical digital assistant.

How do you assess the readiness of businesses, particularly SMEs, to invest in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation?

Businesses are showing strong interest, and many have made good progress in digital transformation. However, some remain hesitant because of certain barriers.

Moving from a traditional business model to a digital one requires enterprises to restructure their operations and change their mindset, while also managing the upfront costs of digital transformation. Another concern is trust, particularly when businesses put their data into the digital environment.

The Department of Science and Technology understands these concerns and is working alongside businesses. We have established a Digital Transformation Promotion and Support Board with some 60 experts to advise and support businesses in their digital transformation efforts.

The department plans to select 200 enterprises with digital transformation needs to receive comprehensive support from the city. The initiative aims to establish benchmark models that other businesses can refer to.

These practical models will allow enterprises to exchange experiences, learn from one another, and identify solutions suited to their operations, making it easier for businesses to understand and implement digital transformation.

In addition, the department will invest in a system to assess businesses' digital transformation levels. This will help enterprises understand where they stand, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and define appropriate next steps for their digital transformation.

Which sectors and economic areas should HCM City prioritise to develop a growth model driven by science, technology, and innovation?

In pursuing a growth model driven by science, technology, and innovation, the city is taking a dual-track approach, implementing broad initiatives while identifying spearhead sectors for immediate focus.

These include the digital technology industry, semiconductors, AI, digital transformation in logistics and tourism, and other sectors where the city has development advantages across its three growth poles.

The first is the city's core centre, focusing on science and technology, innovation, and the international financial centre.

The second is the northern growth pole, part of the former Bình Dương Province, where the city will develop manufacturing, smart industry, and digital technology based on smart manufacturing platforms.

The third is the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu area, which will focus on the marine economy and tourism, particularly its seaport system and the newly-established free trade zone.

The three growth poles thus provide different but complementary foundations for development, ranging from high-tech and financial services to advanced manufacturing, logistics, marine industries and tourism. — VNS