Vietjet, CFM to assess engine maintenance capabilities in Việt Nam

PARIS — Vietjet and CFM International have signed a letter of intent to assess the feasibility of developing engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for CFM's latest-generation LEAP engines in Việt nam.

The agreement was made on Thursday during an official visit to France by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm.

Under the deal, CFM will propose a consulting arrangement to advise Vietjet on requirements for engine MRO operations, including technical capabilities, infrastructure, workforce needs and other industry considerations.

The assessment comes as Vietjet expands its fleet of next-generation aircraft and could support the airline's long-term engine maintenance needs while contributing to the development of Việt Nam's aerospace services sector.

"Việt Nam represents one of the most dynamic aviation markets in the world," CFM International President and CEO Gaël Meheust said.

“CFM would bring its global experience to provide Vietjet with a comprehensive evaluation that supports the Vietnamese Government’s vision for the continued development of the country’s aerospace industry.”

Vietjet CEO Nguyễn Thanh Sơn added: “A strong aviation industry needs more than a modern fleet and an extensive network. It needs deep technical expertise and highly skilled people.

"We hope this initiative will lay the groundwork for latest-generation engine maintenance capability, develop world-class engineering talent, and enable Việt Nam to take on a greater role in the global aviation value chain.”

CFM has supplied engines to Vietjet since the airline received its first CFM56-powered Airbus A320ceo aircraft in 2014. Vietjet currently operates 50 CFM56-powered A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft.

The relationship is entering a new phase through Vietjet’s recent 200-aircraft Boeing 737-8 order that includes 737-8s and 737-8-200s powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines. — VNS