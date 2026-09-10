Four more companies join $1bln club in August

HÀ NỘI — Market capitalisation on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 7.55 per cent in August as all three major indices advanced, while the number of listed companies valued at more than US$1 billion increased to 52, according to the exchange's latest monthly market report.

At the close of trading on August 28, the VN-Index stood at 1,832.12 points, up 5.55 per cent from the previous month. The VNAllshare gained 5.71 per cent to 1,863.41 points, while the VN30-Index advanced 5.92 per cent to 1,982.96 points.

Nine HoSE sector indices increased from July. Information technology, represented by the VNIT index, recorded the strongest gain of 9.06 per cent, followed by consumer discretionary with an 8.95 per cent increase and real estate with a 6.87 per cent rise.

Healthcare was the only sector index to decline, falling 1.25 per cent.

Despite the gains in the major indices, stock trading activity eased slightly from the previous month.

More than 13.5 billion shares changed hands in August, with total trading value reaching VNĐ346.74 trillion ($13.38 billion). Average daily volume stood at more than 675 million shares, while average daily turnover reached over VNĐ17.34 trillion.

The figures represented month-on-month decreases of 2.29 per cent in trading volume and 2.23 per cent in value.

Trading in covered warrants moved in the opposite direction. Total volume exceeded 1.29 billion covered warrants, worth more than VNĐ961 billion ($37 million). Average daily trading reached 64.6 million covered warrants valued at over VNĐ48 billion, representing increases of 22.17 per cent in volume and 14.51 per cent in value from July.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) activity weakened last month. More than 28.57 million ETF certificates worth VNĐ820.66 billion were traded. Average daily volume exceeded 1.4 million certificates and average turnover stood at more than VNĐ41 billion, down 17.03 per cent and 17.73 per cent, respectively, from the previous month.

Foreign investors generated more than VNĐ79.35 trillion in trading value in August, accounting for 11.44 per cent of the market's total trading value. Their average daily trading value exceeded VNĐ3.97 trillion.

They recorded net selling of more than VNĐ1.74 trillion during the month.

Market capitalisation expands

As of August 28, HoSE had 756 securities listed and traded, comprising 405 stocks, three closed-end fund certificates, 20 ETF certificates and 328 covered warrants.

Total listed securities exceeded 232.16 billion units, with a combined listed value of VNĐ2.3 quadrillion.

Stock market capitalisation on HoSE exceeded VNĐ8.84 quadrillion, up 7.55 per cent from July. The figure was equivalent to 68.84 per cent of Việt Nam's 2025 gross domestic product and represented more than 94.89 per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed stocks nationwide.

The number of billion-dollar companies also increased during August.

HoSE had 52 listed companies with market capitalisation exceeding $1 billion as of August 28, compared with 48 in July.

Four companies were valued at more than $10 billion: Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM), Vietcombank (VCB) and BIDV (BID).

The list of companies valued above $1 billion expanded with Dien May Xanh (DMX) and LPBank Securities (LPS), both of which began trading on HoSE during August. EVNGENCO3 (PGV) and Vietcap Securities (VCI) also returned to the billion-dollar market capitalisation group.

Nearly 1.3 billion DMX shares officially began trading on HoSE on August 6 at VNĐ80,000 per share.

LPBank Securities followed on August 18, when more than 1.4 billion LPS shares began trading at VNĐ30,000 per share. — BIZHUB/VNS