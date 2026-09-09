Lào Cai, CMC partner to accelerate digital transformation, AI adoption

HÀ NỘI — Lào Cai and CMC Technology Corporation (CMC) on September 8 signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate digital transformation and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public administration and socio-economic development in the mountainous northern province for the 2026-2030 period.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in advancing comprehensive digital transformation with a focus on bringing technology and AI solutions into practical applications, addressing real-world challenges in public administration, socio-economic development and the delivery of services to citizens and businesses.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Hoàng Giang said the agreement will help the province mobilise resources and make better use of technology to advance its digital transformation priorities.

The cooperation will focus on building digital government and advancing the digital economy, digital society and digital citizenship. Data will serve as the foundation, technology as the driving force and citizens and businesses as the centre of the transformation process.

A key focus of the cooperation programme is the pilot implementation of the 'Socialist Commune and Ward' model in Lào Cai Ward and Trấn Yên Commune.

The firm will work with local authorities to study the model and propose technology solutions suited to local conditions, with an aim to develop a practical model whose effectiveness can be assessed and which could serve as a basis for potential wider replication.

CMC CEO Đặng Tùng Sơn confirmed the company's commitment to working with Lào Cai in translating cooperation priorities into practical action and gradually developing models that can be assessed, validated and scaled.

“Our goal is to work with the province to develop models that are suited to local conditions, operate effectively and provide a foundation for broader replication,” said Nguyễn Hải Sơn, executive vice president of CMC.

Under the cooperation framework, the two sides will develop a roadmap for applying AI to public administration, governance and services for citizens.

The cooperation also explores the use of AI for aggregating and analysing data, supporting decision-making and developing digital assistants and other AI-enabled public services.

CMC will also provide training on AI, innovation and digital transformation for provincial leaders, managers, civil servants and public employees, with the aim of strengthening data literacy and practical AI skills.

Beyond local government services, the partnership will cover digital applications in agriculture, tourism, industry, import-export and logistics, as well as healthcare, education, digital payments and digital skills.

The two sides aim to develop an integrated digital ecosystem that can improve access to digital services for residents and businesses while making public sector operations more efficient.

The cooperation comes as Việt Nam seeks to accelerate the digital transformation and promote AI as a driver of economic growth and improvements in public governance. — VNS