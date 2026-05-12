Việt Nam promotes digital workforce through content creator training programme

HÀ NỘI — As content creation and online business continue reshaping the labour market, a new training programme has been launched to help young Vietnamese creators build professional skills for the rapidly expanding digital economy.

The programme, aimed at standardising professional competencies for digital commerce content creators, was officially launched recently.

It is jointly organised by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup (SYS Vietnam), the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH) under Vietnam National University, Hanoi and TikTok Vietnam.

The programme is being implemented under the project Enhancing Digital Economy Capacity for 20 Million Vietnamese Youth, aiming to build a professional generation of content creators equipped with the knowledge, practical skills and legal understanding needed to participate sustainably and systematically in e-commerce and the digital economy.

Economic experts believe that e-commerce and the digital economy are not only generating new jobs but also accelerating digital transformation across society, supporting private sector development and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the context of global economic integration.

Speaking at the event, Lại Việt Anh, deputy director general of iDEA, said state management agencies had recently strengthened cooperation with youth organisations, technology enterprises and digital platforms to promote a more sustainable and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

Helping young people gain access to digital business skills, content creation expertise and new business models on digital platforms was especially important for developing the country’s digital workforce and creating new growth momentum for the economy, Anh said.

Meanwhile, Professor Hoàng Anh Tuấn from USSH emphasised that higher education institutions must become more closely aligned with social needs and the rapid evolution of the digital era.

He noted that the digital economy was creating many new professions that were previously absent from traditional education systems.

“Universities should not only provide academic knowledge but also develop highly practical programmes that help learners adapt to the rapid changes in society and the labor market,” he said. — VNS