Hà Nội to host VINAMAC EXPO 2026

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Việt Nam (VINAMAC EXPO 2026) will open on Thursday at the International Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, which will run through Saturday, will feature 280 domestic and international exhibitors showcasing their innovations at more than 350 booths, according to organiser Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC.

The event will cover sectors like mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and equipment, hardware and hand tools, welding and metalworking technology, cast iron and steel, electrical connectors and cables and automation solutions.

Organisers say the exhibition aims to provide a platform for businesses, industry associations and experts to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, strengthen cooperation and connect with customers and partners.

The event is also expected to promote investment cooperation, technology transfer and the development of industrial supply chains in Việt Nam, ASEAN and global markets.

VINAMAC EXPO 2026 will also host a series of sideline events, including the 44th meeting of the Asian Welding Federation and the announcement ceremony of the China-Việt Nam Artificial Intelligence and Automation Cooperation Initiative.

The exhibition will also include a trade promotion programme connecting exhibitors with international buyers, as well as a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding between industry associations.

In addition, delegates will tour industrial parks and export processing zones in Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and several northern provinces to explore investment opportunities in manufacturing and production facilities. — VNS