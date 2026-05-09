Intel to expand investment in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — US semiconductor manufacturer Intel has planned to expand investment, support workforce training and help the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Việt Nam.

The commitment was made during talks about Intel’s new strategic orientations in Việt Nam between Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương and Sarah Kemp, Vice President of Intel's International Government Affairs, in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the meeting, Phương praised Intel’s contributions to Việt Nam’s electronics and semiconductor sectors. He affirmed that the ministry will continue to support Intel and enterprises in the supply chain in expanding high-tech investment in Việt Nam. This cooperation is expected to contribute to positioning Việt Nam as an important link in the global semiconductor value chain.

Phương proposed five priority areas of cooperation with Intel, including expanding investment, research and production activities; providing advisory support for the national centre for semiconductor chip pilot production; cooperating in the development of the first semiconductor chip manufacturing plant in Việt Nam; strengthening semiconductor workforce training; and developing the semiconductor industry ecosystem in Việt Nam.

Both sides expressed their commitment to deeper cooperation in the next stage of development, with the shared goal of making Việt Nam a key link in the global semiconductor value chain.

Early this month, HCM City-based Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) - the location of Intel factory in Việt Nam - reported that Intel is relocating part of its semiconductor production lines from Costa Rica to SHTP, signalling a deeper commitment to Việt Nam as a primary strategic pillar in its global manufacturing network. The relocation includes assembly, packaging and testing lines for high-end server chips destined for data centres and next-generation networking.

This strategic shift coincides with the official transfer of Intel’s proprietary Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge advanced packaging technology to the Vietnamese plant inside SHTP.

Intel Products Vietnam remains the largest assembly and test factory within Intel’s worldwide operations, with total pledged investment capital reaching nearly US$4.12 billion as of the first quarter of 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS