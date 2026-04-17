Green Innovation Accelerator 2026 launched in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Green Innovation Accelerator 2026 has been launched in HCM City, aiming to enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises amid tougher global standards.

Organised by the InnoEx International Innovation Alliance in collaboration with the HCM City Young Businesspeople Association and the Investment and Business Promotion Corporation, the programme is structured into three distinct tracks, each with its own target groups, evaluation criteria, and value propositions. Itt will run over six months, covering selection, incubation, and acceleration phases.

Track 1 focuses on sustainable agriculture. This is the programme’s first innovation track dedicated to the agricultural sector. It targets SMEs, agritech companies, and cooperatives with breakthrough business models, annual revenue of at least US$1 million, and the ability to improve livelihoods for smallholder farmers. Through six in depth training modules on financial management, value chains, market expansion, and compliance, the programme aims to strengthen the capacity of at least 30 enterprises while facilitating direct engagement with domestic and international experts.

Track 2 focuses on circular economy and resource efficiency. This track addresses waste management and optimised resource use, with the goal of achieving 100 per cent recyclable or recoverable packaging by 2026. It provides practical opportunities for businesses to develop new materials and highly applicable recycling solutions. The track also promotes sustainable production and consumption models, helping to reduce plastic waste and reliance on virgin materials. The programme seeks businesses that have operated for at least one year, possess a product at the minimum viable product stage or beyond, and demonstrate initial market traction.

Track 3 focuses on climate innovation and green technology. This track is designed for high impact, technology driven solutions that address climate change challenges. It concentrates on key areas such as renewable energy, decarbonisation solutions, and ESG management, which are attracting strong investment flows in 2026. Its main objective is to support scalable technologies that can directly contribute to Việt Nam’s carbon reduction roadmap.

Top selected solutions will receive total benefits worth nearly US$20,000, including cash prizes and support packages. Participants will also benefit from training by leading experts and media exposure across reputable platforms.

A representative of the organising committee said that the Green Innovation Accelerator 2026 is designed not only as an acceleration programme but also as a strategic connectivity platform. It aims to support innovative enterprises in sustainable agriculture, circular economy, and climate technology by linking them with expert networks, corporate partners, investors, and market platforms.

The programme ultimately seeks to shorten the journey from innovation to commercialisation, while enabling Vietnamese solutions to meet global standards and integrate more deeply into international value chains, she added. — VNS