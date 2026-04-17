Gia Lai attracts $190 million to four renewable energy projects

GIA LAI — Authorities in Việt Nam’s central province of Gia Lai have approved investors for four solar and wind power projects worth nearly VNĐ5 trillion (US$190 million), the provincial People’s Committee said on April 16.

The investor consortium consists of the EMI Investment JSC, Nhơn Hòa Wind Power JSC No 1 and Nhơn Hòa Energy JSC No 2. The group will develop three solar power plants – Nhơn Hòa 1, Nhơn Hòa 1A and Nhơn Hòa 2 – and the Nhơn Hòa 3 wind power project.

Located mainly in Ia Le Commune and partly in Chư Pưh Commune, the projects will have a combined installed capacity of 230 megawatts (MW).

The three solar plants will cover nearly 275 hectares in Ia Le commune with a total capacity of 188 MW and are expected to generate about 345,715 MWh of electricity annually.

Meanwhile, the Nhơn Hòa 3 wind project will span about 27.3 hectares across Ia Le and Chu Puh communes with an installed capacity of 42 MW, supplying renewable power to the national grid.

Provincial authorities have assigned relevant departments to oversee land allocation procedures, grid connection agreements and compliance with technical standards under Việt Nam’s National Power Development Plan VIII.

Construction of the projects is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with operations expected to start in August 2028. — VNS