Central Retail connects with 28 suppliers to expand local sourcing network

HÀ NỘI — Central Retail Vietnam has stepped up efforts to strengthen its domestic supply chain, hosting a trade connectivity session with 28 enterprises and cooperatives from Đà Nẵng City and other provinces on April 17 as part of a broader conference linking the central city with localities nationwide.

The event brought together Central Retail's procurement teams and suppliers from Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ and Cao Bằng, offering a platform for direct engagement and business matching.

Participating companies and cooperatives introduced their product strengths, production processes and quality standards, while holding one-on-one meetings with buyers from the group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fresh food divisions.

Through the session, Central Retail explored collaboration opportunities with a range of potential partners, including Xu Quang Herbal Medicine Cooperative, Tra My Minh Phuc Cinnamon Cooperative, D&N Food Processing Co., Tan Viet A Agricultural Cooperative (Cao Bằng) and Tam Hoa Cooperative (Cao Bằng), among others.

These engagements are expected to pave the way for commercial negotiations aimed at bringing regional specialities from Đà Nẵng, Cao Bằng and Cần Thơ into the GO! supermarket system nationwide.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, head of communications at Central Retail Vietnam, said Vietnamese goods currently account for more than 90 per cent of products on the retailer's shelves, reflecting its long-term commitment to supporting domestic producers.

"We work closely with farmers and partners to ensure products meet high standards of quality, safety and traceability, helping Vietnamese goods and local specialities reach consumers across the country," she said.

"We hope today's connection will help expand our portfolio of regional specialities, especially as we prepare for a large-scale promotion of Vietnamese goods ahead of the April 30 holiday."

The trade connectivity programme was held as part of the 2026 Da Nang exhibition of typical and export-orientated products, which aims to strengthen supply-demand linkages, support market expansion and promote inter-provincial trade cooperation.

Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Industry and Trade, Đỗ Thị Quỳnh Trâm, said the initiative reflects the city's strategy to modernise its commercial sector while expanding both domestic and export markets.

She noted that many local products, including one commune one product (OCOP)-certified goods and rural industrial products, have improved in quality and are increasingly meeting market demands.

However, she acknowledged that businesses continue to face challenges in securing stable market outlets and accessing large-scale distribution systems.

"This conference creates opportunities for producers, cooperatives, distributors and retailers to meet directly, exchange information and move toward cooperation agreements," she said.

Trâm added that the event also strengthens connections between Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ and Cao Bằng, regions with distinct economic strengths, enabling businesses to diversify supply sources and tap into new markets.

She emphasised that enhanced regional linkages could help form sustainable production–distribution chains, improve product value and boost competitiveness. — BIZHUB/VNS