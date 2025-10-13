Belavia Belarusian Airlines launches first direct flight from Belarus to Phú Quốc

MOSCOW — A fully booked aircraft carrying 281 passengers operated by Belavia Belarusian Airlines safely landed at Phú Quốc International Airport on October 12, marking the carrier’s inaugural direct flight connecting Minsk (Belarus) with Phú Quốc island.

According to the schedule, the charter flights on the Minsk – Phú Quốc route will operate once every 11 days.

A representative of AeroBel Service, the tour operator that chartered the flights, said that all tickets have been sold out until March 2026, with the number of Belarusian visitors to Việt Nam during the 2025-26 tourist season expected to reach nearly 10,000.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the new route, Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lukashevich affirmed that the new flight represents the first concrete outcome of the Strategic Partnership established between Belarus and Việt Nam during Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Belarus in May this year.

He noted that bilateral relations are flourishing across political and economic fields, with tourism seen as a promising area of cooperation. The Minsk–Phú Quốc route will help realise this potential, he added.

Lukashevich also highlighted that Việt Nam’s visa exemption policy, which allows Belarusian citizens to stay up to 30 days, creates excellent opportunities for Belarusians to explore a beautiful and hospitable country.

Also at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyễn Văn Trung stressed that Việt Nam highly values the development of tourism cooperation with Belarus, as it will help strengthen people-to-people exchanges and foster solidarity between the two nations.

For his part, Gleb Parkhamovich, First Deputy Director General at Belavia, said that flights to Việt Nam are among the airline’s top priorities.

He noted that Belavia plans to expand operations beyond Phú Quốc, exploring other Vietnamese resort destinations for future charter flights, especially as it has recently added several modern Airbus A330-200 aircraft to its fleet. — VNA/VNS