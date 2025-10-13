Two largest expos in shrimp, aquaculture industries coming to HCM City

HCM CITY — For the first time ever, the Vietshrimp Aquaculture International Fair and Việt Nam’s International Aquaculture Industry Event will take place concurrently from March 11–13, 2026, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The country’s two largest specialised events in the shrimp and aquaculture industries - VietShrimp Asia 2026 and Aquaculture Vietnam 2026 - will create a comprehensive platform that spans the entire fisheries value chain, from broodstock, feed, and farming technologies to processing and export.

The expos will be organised at the largest scale to date, featuring more than 200 exhibitors and attracting over 7,000 professional visitors from more than 30 countries and territories.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries, in the first nine months of 2025, Việt Nam’s total fisheries output reached approximately 7.3 million tonnes, an increase of 3.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Export turnover in the first nine months reached US$8.1 billion.

Despite these positive achievements, Việt Nam’s fisheries exports still face notable challenges such as increasingly strict international technical barriers, particularly regarding food safety and traceability, underdeveloped fisheries logistics infrastructure, and small-scale and fragmented production.

Speaking at a press briefing on October 10 in HCM City, Vũ Tuấn Cường, director of the department’s Centre for Testing, Aquaculture Testing and Inspection, said Việt Nam holds tremendous potential for the development of its fisheries sector.

To ensure sustainable development and resilience, the aquaculture industry must focus on several key strategies, including digital transformation and technological adoption, food safety and traceability, and market diversification, Cường said.

Aquaculture Vietnam 2026 and VietShrimp Asia 2026 will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, strengthening competitiveness, and supporting the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s fisheries industry, he said.

Rose Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director – ASEAN, Informa Markets, the expo’s organiser, said: “After a decade in the Mekong Delta, VietShrimp Asia 2026 embarks on a new chapter in HCM City, co-located with Aquaculture Vietnam 2026."

“This dynamic economic hub, with its modern infrastructure and strong connectivity, provides the ideal stage to combine local expertise with a global outlook,” Chitanuwat said.

This collaboration will create a comprehensive networking environment, where industry leaders, policymakers, scientists, and enterprises from both local and international markets can exchange knowledge, explore new technologies, address challenges, and drive sustainable growth for the fisheries sector, she said.

The latest products, services, and technologies in the industry will be showcased, including biosecurity equipment, breeding and hatchery equipment, feed and feed additives, pharmaceutical products and vaccines, logistics services, food safety, hygiene and traceability solutions, water analysis and treatment solutions, and export inspection and quarantine services.

A series of conferences and technical seminars will also be held, bringing together leading local and international experts to present the latest advancements in aquaculture technologies, farming techniques, and market trends. —VNS