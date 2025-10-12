Vietnam Day in France opens in Paris, showcasing high-quality products

HÀ NỘI — 'Vietnam Day in France', jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Central Retail Vietnam, officially opened on October 11 at Monoprix, one of France’s most iconic retail chains.

The event marks a new milestone in Việt Nam’s trade promotion efforts and underscores growing co-operation between Vietnamese exporters and French distribution networks.

The opening ceremony brought together Đinh Toàn Thắng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to France, representatives of Monoprix and Casino Group, Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, and nearly 40 Vietnamese enterprises spanning key export sectors such as coffee, cashew, pepper, rice, seafood, tropical fruits, handicrafts, textiles and consumer goods.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Thảo Hiền, deputy director general of the MoIT’s Department of Foreign Market Development, said that hosting 'Vietnam Day in France' at Monoprix carries special significance.

"Monoprix is not just a supermarket chain. It represents quality, style, and a sustainable lifestyle. Its customers are selective, urban consumers who value authenticity and eco-conscious products," she said.

According to Hiền, this creates both opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese goods.

"To appear on Monoprix shelves, our products must meet the highest standards of quality, traceability, and sustainability. But once they do, Vietnamese brands will gain a new, elevated position in the European market," she added.

The showcased products reflect Việt Nam’s growing emphasis on quality and innovation, with most certified under international standards such as GlobalGAP, HACCP and ISO.

Many participating firms also highlighted environmentally friendly production processes and modern packaging designs tailored to European tastes.

Olivier Langlet, CEO of Central Retail Vietnam, described the event as a meaningful milestone in the company’s long-term strategy.

"Hosting Vietnam Day right in the heart of Paris, at Monoprix, marks another step in our commitment to support Vietnamese producers under our mission 'Better for Việt Nam'," he said.

"We are proud to co-operate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Monoprix and the Casino Group to bring high-quality Vietnamese products to international consumers."

Central Retail has previously organised seven successful "Vietnamese Goods Weeks" in Thailand, establishing a strong foundation for promoting Vietnamese exports through its international retail network.

"This year, we are taking the next step - bringing Vietnamese goods to France for the first time," Langlet added.

Throughout the event, Vietnamese businesses have the opportunity to interact directly with Monoprix buyers and French consumers to better understand market demand and preferences. The initiative also serves to promote Vietnam’s cultural identity and strengthen bilateral trade relations under the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

With its combination of trade, culture and sustainability, 'Vietnam Day in France' is expected to pave the way for Vietnamese goods to enter more high-end retail systems across Europe. — BIZHUB/VNS