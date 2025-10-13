Hòa Phát records 7.4 million tonnes of steel sales in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Group sold 7.4 million tonnes of hot-rolled coil (HRC), construction steel, high-quality steel and billets in the first nine months of 2025, up 22 per cent from the same period last year, reinforcing its leading position in Việt Nam’s steel market.

In the third quarter, the group produced 2.8 million tonnes of crude steel, rising 14 per cent from Q2 and 35 per cent year-on-year. Sales reached 2.5 million tonnes, down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter but still 21 per cent higher than Q3 2024.

Construction steel and high-quality wire rod sales exceeded 1 million tonnes in the quarter, a 17 per cent decline from Q2. According to Đinh Quang Hiếu, Head of Sales at Hòa Phát Hưng Yên Steel Co, demand slowed due to the traditional low construction season during the seventh lunar month, along with storms and flooding that delayed projects.

HRC remained the strongest growth driver. Hòa Phát sold over 1.2 million tonnes of HRC in Q3, up 8 per cent from Q2 and 71 per cent year-on-year. In September alone, HRC sales reached 477,000 tonnes, 11 per cent higher than August. Downstream products such as coated steel and steel pipes reached 120,000 tonnes and 225,000 tonnes respectively, slightly higher than the previous quarter.

In the January–September period, crude steel production totalled 7.9 million tonnes, up 23 per cent year-on-year. Construction and high-quality steel accounted for 3.5 million tonnes, a 6 per cent increase, securing Hòa Phát a 37 per cent market share in construction steel.

HRC sales surged 51 per cent to 3.43 million tonnes, making up over 56 per cent of Việt Nam’s total HRC production and sales, according to the Việt Nam Steel Association.

Other products showed mixed results: coated steel fell 7 per cent to 320,000 tonnes, while steel pipes climbed 25 per cent to 627,000 tonnes. Prestressed and drawn wire steel also grew 25 per cent to 116,000 tonnes, with exports contributing 42 per cent.

Hòa Phát recently completed the Dung Quất 2 steel complex as blast furnaces No 1 and 2 began operations. The group expects rapid output growth ahead, especially in HRC, as it moves toward a total capacity of 16 million tonnes per year from 2026. — VNS